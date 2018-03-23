Legendary PHS, OSU standout passes away

It is said that true legends blaze a trail that never will be forgotten.

And whether it was as a student-athlete or in service for his country, Leo Brown did just that.

Brown, a 1954 graduate of Portsmouth High School who later starred at Ohio State — becoming the school’s first African-American captain in the process — and in the U.S. Air Force as a veteran, passed away at his Lakewood, Colo. residence. Brown, a 2010 Portsmouth High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, was 84 years old.

“We lost a great Trojan,” Portsmouth athletic director Joe Albrecht said. “One of my first honors was to hunt Leo Brown down and induct him into our Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a wonderful gentleman. Meeting him, and being able to induct him in our Athletic HOF has been my greatest honor as the Athletic Director at Portsmouth High School.”

Brown was not only a successful football player at the school — at one point heavily contributing to a unit that won 17 football games during his three seasons as a letterman at the school in the mid-50s and a United Press International championship in 1957 — but an exemplary student. In fact, Woody Hayes ultimately helped Brown with his graduate school tuition at Ohio State, which ultimately resulted in a master’s degree and a dental certificate that allowed the Portsmouth native to become a dentist in the Air Force. The former First-Team All-State High School honoree later retired as a full bird colonel from the military branch.

“Coach Hayes was very fond of Leo,” Albrecht said. “He’d save the money he’d earned from his speaking engagements in order to help football players that played for him obtain a higher education.”

Funeral services for Brown will be held on Monday in Lakewood, with a military burial at Fort Logan Veteran’s Cemetery in Denver.

Minford’s Daniels, Clay girls basketball program named Academic All-Ohio honorees

Behind their excellent academic work in the classroom, Minford girls basketball hand Erin Daniels, along with the entire Clay girls basketball roster, were named as Academic All-Ohio selections on Wednesday evening by OHSAA officials.

Daniels, who was a First-Team All-Southeast District and Second-Team All-Ohio honoree in the Division III ranks, has already signed with Ashland University to continue her college basketball career. Her GPA sits at a perfect 4.0 mark. The senior joined Chesapeake’s Natalee Hall, Fairland’s Emily Chapman, Ironton’s Lexi Wise, Jackson’s Rebekah Green, and Logan Elm’s Jill Congrove as honorees from the Southeast District.

The Clay girls basketball program, who obtained a blistering grade-point-average of 3.98 as a team, earned the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s (OHSBCA) Top 5 Award for the third consecutive season for obtaining a GPA that ranked in the top-five statewide, regardless of division.

Players on the roster, in numerical order, are as follows:

Madison Nigh

Sophia Gatti

Jaelyn Warnock

Hunnter Adams

Abbey Ware

Sydney Osborn

Regan Osborn

McKenzie Penn

Sophia Balestra

Cameron DeLotell

Jensen Warnock

Skylar Artis

Tabby Whitt

Kat Cochran

Kiara Clark

Haley Knauff-Younce

Hannah Pauley

Ashley Hurt

District 14 All-Star Game festivities begin Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 27th, the District 14 All-Star Game festivities will commence at Eastern with many of the area’s best squaring off in two head-to-head battles.

The girls all-star contest will start at 6 p.m. with the boys playing after the conclusion of the girls contest. Admission is $5 at the door.

