Three Scioto Countians awarded with POW honors

Conkey named RSC Pitcher of the Week

University of Rio Grande junior and Minford native Kelsey Conkey had another dominant week to repeat as River States Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for March 12-18.

Conkey, from Minford, Ohio, won both of her starts on the week while compiling a 1.17 ERA across 12.0 innings. She struck out 13, walked two and allowed just five hits to improve to 9-1 on the year.

Conkey tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks in a 10-0 shutout of Ohio Christian. That game ended after five innings. She then allowed just four hits and two runs in an 8-2 win over Cincinnati Christian. That game included six strikeouts.

Conkey also had an outstanding week at the plate for the RedStorm, batting .692 (9-for-13) and slugging .923 with three doubles and a pair of runs batted in.

Rio Grande is 17-8 overall, 4-0 in the RSC after the weekend and was the equivalent of 30th in the NAIA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The RedStorm plays at IU Southeast and Brescia this weekend for its next games.

Smith named MSC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

Wheelersburg’s Brooke Smith was named Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Smith traveled with her team to Charlotte, North Carolina where she competed in the 49er Classic. Smith finished seventh in the 5000-meter run with a time of 17:32.24. She was the best NAIA finisher in the event and only finished behind NCAA Division I athletes.

This is Smith’s first time receiving the award in outdoor track. The junior was previously named Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week four times during the cross country season. She also won the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week award twice.

The Shawnee State track and field program travels to Charleston, West Virginia for the UC Relay & Alumni Invitational on Friday.

West’s Tieman named MSC Golfer of the Week

West graduate Jordan Tieman was named as the Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Tieman competed at the Shawnee State Spring Invitational last weekend and led SSU by finishing first overall in the tournament. The redshirt freshman shot a 72 on day one to break even and a 71 on day two to put Tieman at 143 and one under par for the weekend. Tieman was the only player in the tournament to finish under par.

Tieman became the fourth Shawnee State University golfer in the program’s history to earn Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week honors. Previous winners included Isaiah Keller (2011), Justin Arnold (2012), and Nick Saunders (2014).

The Shawnee State golf program hits the road for its next matchup as the Bears will travel to Nashville, Tenn. for the Phoenix Invitational on March 26th and 27th.

SSU women’s basketball program puts three on NAIA Scholar-Athlete list

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program put three players on the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete list for the 2017-18 season.

Madison Ridout, Hannah Miller, and Shania Massie all met the criteria for earning the NAIA’s highest academic award. To qualify for NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically, having been at their institution for at least one full season, and must have maintained a 3.5 cumulative GPA at the institution that they represent.

The award is the second for Ridout and the first for both Miller and Massie. The three scholar-athletes are up from two last season, and is the most for Shawnee State since the 2010-11 season.

For continued coverage of the Shawnee State women’s basketball program, go to ssubears.com for more information.

Pirro wins first MSC Golfer of the Week honor in SSU women’s golf history

Katherine Pirro (FR/Gahanna, Ohio) was named Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week on Monday afternoon to become the first woman in program history to receive the award.

Pirro competed over the weekend at the Shawnee State Spring Invitational, and delivered for her team by shooting an 84 on the first day and a 79 on the second day. Katherine’s 163 propelled her to a first place finish overall and was critical in Shawnee State obtaining its first team victory in the history of the young program.

The Shawnee State golf program will hit the road as SSU will travel to Nashville, Tenn. where the Bears will compete at the Phoenix Invitational on March 26th and 27th.

Shawnee State’s Brooke Smith. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_7D_MR_6758__cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Brooke Smith. Submitted Photos Rio Grande’s Kelsey Conkey. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_ConkeyPOTW2_cmyk.jpg Rio Grande’s Kelsey Conkey. Submitted Photos Shawnee State’s Jordan Tieman. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Jordan-Tieman_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Jordan Tieman. Submitted Photos

Ridout, Miller, Massie earn NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors