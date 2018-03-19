SSU golf sweeps own invite; SOC All-Star festivities Tuesday

SSU Golf sweeps Shawnee State Spring Invitational

The Shawnee State women’s golf program picked up their first team tournament victory in the program’s history by shooting a team score of 733 while the men’s golf program also claimed first overall this weekend by collecting a two-round total of 607 to make it a clean sweep for the Bears at the Shawnee State Spring Invitational held at the Elks County Club in McDermott on Saturday and Sunday.

For the women, Katherine Pirro led the Bears by shooting marks of 84 on Day One and 79 on Day Two to finish first among all competitors in the tournament with her 163. Holley Hart added scores of 87 and 89 to finish third overall with her 176, while Emily Hayes and Ellie Schneider each finished in the top-five. Hayes obtained a fourth-place finish with a 97 and a 92 on both days, while Schneider shot a 103 and a 92 to grab fifth place overall. Hayes and Schneider finished the day with marks of 189 and 195 en route to their respective finishes.

As for the men, West graduate Jordan Tieman led the way by shooting one-under par over the 36-hole tournament. With his 72 on the first day and his 71 on the second and final day, the redshirt freshman was the only competitor to finish under par en route to a total count of 143. Greenup County, Ky. native Dagan Abdon tucked in right behind Tieman by obtaining second with his 79 on Day One and a 73 on Day Two to obtain a total count of 152, while Brock Faulkner finished fourth by adding a 77 and 76 for a total count of 153. Maysville, Ky. native Ian O’Cull, who finished with an 83 on day one and a highly improved 77 on day two for a total of 160, and Piketon’s Steven Zimmerman, who tallied a 82 and 78 to tie Cull with an overall mark of 160, rounded out the Shawnee State scoring.

The Shawnee State golf program will travel to Nashville, Tennessee for the Phoenix Invitational on March 26th and 27th. Cumberland (Tenn.) will be the host school.

SOC All-Star festivities commence Tuesday, District 14 All-Star contest to begin March 27

On Tuesday evening, the SOC All-Star festivities will commence as the SOC Girls All-Star Game and the SOC Boys All-Star Game, along with the three-point contest, will begin at Northwest High School at 6 p.m.

The girls contest will start at 6 p.m., with the three-point contest and the end-of-year conference awards ceremony following that affair. The boys will play immediately following the end of the awards ceremony.

The District 14 All-Star contests will be played next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Eastern with the girls game beginning first and the boys contest serving as the nightcapper. The awards ceremony falls in between both contests.