Five PHS players named All-OVC

Being named as an All-Conference caliber athlete, regardless of what sport it is in, is a special accomplishment that takes countless hours of hard work and dedication in order to obtain.

On Saturday, the basketball programs under the Portsmouth Trojans’ umbrella were able to put five players on the All-OVC lists for the 2017-18 season as Matthew Fraulini, Daniel Jordan, and Jasmine Eley all obtained First-Team All-OVC accolades while Kylisha Kearns and D.J. Eley joined the aforementioned trio on the Honorable Mention All-OVC list.

Fraulini, a sophomore off-guard who is one of the most promising underclassmen one will find in the Tri-State Area, led Portsmouth in scoring with 14.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting and a 40 percent mark from distance. Fraulini added 1.2 steals per contest to the table in addition to his shooting display through the year.

Jordan, who, like Fraulini, was an All-Southeast District selection, obtained 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game on 56 percent shooting en route to leading the team in each of the middle pair of categories. The 6-2 senior showed off an energetic attitude and a strong work ethic while anchoring the Trojans down in the low post.

From an honorable mention standpoint, D.J. Eley, who obtained 11 points and 3.4 assists on 40 percent shooting as Portsmouth’s point guard, rounded out the list. The 3.4 dimes per bout was a team-high.

On the girls side of the coin, Jasmine Eley, who was an All-Southeast District selection, used her 15 points per contest to place herself on the first team. Much like her brother, Eley display an impressive touch from three-point range as well as a slippery ability to get to the basket. Kearns, who was the Lady Trojans’ lone senior, used her slashing abilities and her play on the defensive end to obtain honorable mention accolades.

OVC All-League Boys Basketball 2017-2018

Fairland

First Team: Kollin Van Horn, Luke Thomas, Isaiah Howell

Honorable Mention: Ty Staten

Gallia Academy

First Team: Zach Loveday, Cory Call

Honorable Mention: Justin McClelland

Coal Grove

First Team: Aaron Music, Sam Angelo

Honorable Mention: Jeb Jones

Portsmouth

First Team: Matthew Fraulini, Daniel Jordan

Honorable Mention: D.J. Eley

South Point

First Team: Tayshaun Fox, Austin Webb

Honorable Mention: Jared Whitt

Ironton

First Team: Ethan Wilson

Honorable Mention: Reid Carrico

Chesapeake

First Team: Eli Archer

Honorable Mention: Cole Mills

Rock Hill

First Team: Jaret Bacorn

Honorable Mention: Kadin France

OVC All-League Girls Basketball 2017-2018

Fairland

First Team: Emily Chapman, Sr. Alesha Simpson, Sr. Allie Marshall, Jr.

Honorable Mention: Kelsie Warnock, Jr.

Ironton

First Team: Lexie Arden, So., Lexi Wise, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Riley Schreck, So.

Coal Grove

First Team: Emily Compliment, Sr. Kasey Murphy, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Baylee McKnight, Jr.

Chesapeake

First Team: Natalee Hall, Sr., Karli Davis, Jr.

Honorable Mention: Brooke Webb, Sr.

South Point

First Team: Leah Lawson, Sr., Emilee Whitt, So.

Honorable Mention: Maddy Khounlavong, So.

Gallia Academy

First Team: Alex Barnes, So.

Honorable Mention: Ryelee Sipple, Fr.

Portsmouth

First Team: Jasmine Eley, Jr.

Honorable Mention: Kylisha Kearns, Jr.

Rock Hill

First Team: Maddie Scott, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Lucy Simpson, So.

Coach of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Fairland

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

