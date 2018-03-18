Five PHS players named All-OVC

Being named as an All-Conference caliber athlete, regardless of what sport it is in, is a special accomplishment that takes countless hours of hard work and dedication in order to obtain.
On Saturday, the basketball programs under the Portsmouth Trojans’ umbrella were able to put five players on the All-OVC lists for the 2017-18 season as Matthew Fraulini, Daniel Jordan, and Jasmine Eley all obtained First-Team All-OVC accolades while Kylisha Kearns and D.J. Eley joined the aforementioned trio on the Honorable Mention All-OVC list.
Fraulini, a sophomore off-guard who is one of the most promising underclassmen one will find in the Tri-State Area, led Portsmouth in scoring with 14.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting and a 40 percent mark from distance. Fraulini added 1.2 steals per contest to the table in addition to his shooting display through the year.
Jordan, who, like Fraulini, was an All-Southeast District selection, obtained 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game on 56 percent shooting en route to leading the team in each of the middle pair of categories. The 6-2 senior showed off an energetic attitude and a strong work ethic while anchoring the Trojans down in the low post.
From an honorable mention standpoint, D.J. Eley, who obtained 11 points and 3.4 assists on 40 percent shooting as Portsmouth’s point guard, rounded out the list. The 3.4 dimes per bout was a team-high.
On the girls side of the coin, Jasmine Eley, who was an All-Southeast District selection, used her 15 points per contest to place herself on the first team. Much like her brother, Eley display an impressive touch from three-point range as well as a slippery ability to get to the basket. Kearns, who was the Lady Trojans’ lone senior, used her slashing abilities and her play on the defensive end to obtain honorable mention accolades.
OVC All-League Boys Basketball 2017-2018
Fairland
First Team: Kollin Van Horn, Luke Thomas, Isaiah Howell
Honorable Mention: Ty Staten
Gallia Academy
First Team: Zach Loveday, Cory Call
Honorable Mention: Justin McClelland
Coal Grove
First Team: Aaron Music, Sam Angelo
Honorable Mention: Jeb Jones
Portsmouth
First Team: Matthew Fraulini, Daniel Jordan
Honorable Mention: D.J. Eley
South Point
First Team: Tayshaun Fox, Austin Webb
Honorable Mention: Jared Whitt
Ironton
First Team: Ethan Wilson
Honorable Mention: Reid Carrico
Chesapeake
First Team: Eli Archer
Honorable Mention: Cole Mills
Rock Hill
First Team: Jaret Bacorn
Honorable Mention: Kadin France
OVC All-League Girls Basketball 2017-2018
Fairland
First Team: Emily Chapman, Sr. Alesha Simpson, Sr. Allie Marshall, Jr.
Honorable Mention: Kelsie Warnock, Jr.
Ironton
First Team: Lexie Arden, So., Lexi Wise, Sr.
Honorable Mention: Riley Schreck, So.
Coal Grove
First Team: Emily Compliment, Sr. Kasey Murphy, Sr.
Honorable Mention: Baylee McKnight, Jr.
Chesapeake
First Team: Natalee Hall, Sr., Karli Davis, Jr.
Honorable Mention: Brooke Webb, Sr.
South Point
First Team: Leah Lawson, Sr., Emilee Whitt, So.
Honorable Mention: Maddy Khounlavong, So.
Gallia Academy
First Team: Alex Barnes, So.
Honorable Mention: Ryelee Sipple, Fr.
Portsmouth
First Team: Jasmine Eley, Jr.
Honorable Mention: Kylisha Kearns, Jr.
Rock Hill
First Team: Maddie Scott, Sr.
Honorable Mention: Lucy Simpson, So.
Coach of the Year: Jon Buchanan, Fairland
