Minter named SSU archery coach

The Shawnee State University Athletic Department officially announced the hiring of Matthew Minter as the first head coach of the Shawnee State archery program on Thursday afternoon.

Minter brings a wealth of archery instruction experience with him to Shawnee State. Minter has been a hunting instructor for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources since 1983, instructing prospective hunters in the use of both firearms and bows. Minter has instructed at various state parks around southern Ohio, and is currently the most senior naturalist in the Ohio parks system.

In addition to his work with the ODNR, Minter has been employed as an adjunct faculty member at Shawnee State since 2001. Minter worked with the Sports Studies department from 2001-2007, teaching cycling and canoeing. Minter has also taught and continues to teach science classes at Shawnee State. Minter has also been employed as an adjunct at Ohio University-Chillicothe. Prior to and concurrent with these positions, Minter was a public school teacher in the Scioto Valley Local School District, serving from 1985 to his retirement in 2015.

Minter has been highly awarded for his background in education. He was named Formal Educator of the Year by the Environmental Education Council of Ohio in 2006, and was twice named Pike County Conservation Teacher of the Year, in 1999 and 2006. Minter has been a member of the Shawnee State Geology Program Advisory Board and the Environmental Education Council of Ohio’s board.

“I am looking forward to being able to introduce a new competitive sport to the Shawnee State community,” said Minter. “Archery can become a lifetime sport and is a sport that can be practiced as an individual, or as part of a team. We are looking for a few good archers to form the nucleus of our new program. We are looking for people proficient at longbow, or recurve, or compound, or Genesis, and possibly crossbow. There will be separate competitions for each type of bow, at different distances.”

“We are very excited to have Matthew be our first archery coach,” said Shawnee State athletics director Jeff Hamilton. “Matthew brings a wealth of experience to our athletics department, and with his familiarity with Shawnee State will be a natural fit for our department. Matthew’s links to southern Ohio will help us establish good relations with local archery ranges and courses. We are happy to have Matthew aboard and look forward to his leadership of the program.”

Shawnee State archery will begin varsity competition as a member of the Mid-South Conference in the 2018-19 season. For more information and news on SSU archery, visit ssubears.com.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Untitled_design_cmyk.jpg Submitted Photo