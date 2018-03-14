Trapp named first head coach for SSU eSports

Shawnee State Athletics is pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Trapp as the first head coach of SSU’s eSports program.

Trapp has been working with Shawnee State’s gaming community since his return to SSU, where he was a member of the men’s soccer program for four seasons, three as a player and one as an assistant coach. Trapp helped found Shawnee State’s GG gaming club, bringing together SSU’s separate clubs under one roof. With his help, Shawnee State has sent several students to regional and national eSports tournaments.

Trapp is the son of current SSU men’s soccer assistant Mark Trapp and is a Portsmouth native. Trapp began his education at Shawnee State, leaving the university due to an injury that ended his soccer career. Trapp completed a Game Art degree in Simulation and Engineering at the world-renowned Full Sail University in 2016.

“I would like to thank Athletics as a whole for all the support leading up to me being named the head coach,” said Trapp. “I am excited to start the eSports program, I think it is going to surprise quite a few people, I like that we will be able to highlight some skillful students-athletes we have here at Shawnee State University. I am also looking forward to the community involvement and the new partnerships I will be able to bring to Shawnee State University.”

“We are extremely happy to add Kyle Trapp to our staff,” said Shawnee State athletics director Jeff Hamilton. “eSports is a new venture for our athletic department and Kyle is the perfect fit to start the varsity program. He has great rapport with the gaming community, our Faculty, the current players as well as potential e-athletes. In addition, he has the background with soccer to have a great feel for recruiting, building player/coach relationships, teaching and managing an athletic roster. We are very exciting about taking the next step with varsity athletics and our nationally recognized gaming programs.”

Shawnee State eSports is set to begin competition as a varsity athletics program for the 2018-19 season. For all news related to Shawnee State eSports, go to ssubears.com.

