23 Scioto County boys named to All-District 14 list

Impressing fellow coaches around the region usually leads to positive results for the players in question.

On Thursday, 23 Scioto County boys players from the District 14 realm found out that they did exactly that when the Division III and Division IV All-District 14 Coaches Association lists were released to the general public.

Division III

Wheelersburg got the ball rolling early as Tanner Holden obtained Division III, District 14 First-Team honors with his 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals, and a block per contest on 58 percent shooting to lead the first team honorees, while Portsmouth’s Matthew Fraulini (team-high 14.1 points per contest on 40 percent from three) and Northwest’s Kyle Leslie (17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) each obtained Division III, District 14 Second-Team honors behind their play.

On the back end of the list, Minford’s Kelton Kelley led the charge with his 14 points per bout, while Portsmouth’s Daniel Jordan (11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals), West’s L.T. Maynard (13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals), and West’s Jordan Frasure (12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, one steal) rounded out the main units. Six players, including Minford’s Cameron Dalton, Northwest’s Mason Campbell, Portsmouth’s Reese Johnson, West’s Jesse Johnson, and Wheelersburg’s Cole Lowery rounded out the honorable mention list.

Division IV

Behind big campaigns, New Boston’s Kade Conley (21 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Green’s Tanner Kimbler (22.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, two steals, two assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and the three-point line, as well as 87 percent from the free throw line) led the Division IV, District 14 contingent with First-Team All-District honors. South Webster’s Shiloah Blevins (22 points, 14 rebounds), East’s Will Shope (16 points), New Boston’s Tyler Caldwell (16 points, six rebounds, three assists), and Clay’s Caleb Cline (9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, two steals) followed the pair up by making the Division IV, District 14 second team.

With no third team for Division IV units, the list skipped to honorable mention, where Clay’s Hunter Mathias, East’s J.D. Hatcher, Green’s Gage Sampson, and New Boston’s Kyle Sexton rounded out the Scioto County representatives in the District 14 Coaches Association lineup.