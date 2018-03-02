Vern Riffe flies to victory over Open Door

The Vern Riffe School Cardinals and the Open Door School Jets from Ironton met in Portsmouth on Tuesday evening in a contest that was originally scheduled for last week, but was rescheduled due to weather.

The first points of the game were scored by Cardinals player Dakota White, who followed up that first basket with several more throughout the game. James Charles, Gabrielle Collins, Beth Grate, Michael Kirkendall, and Johnny Royalty also scored points during the contest.

The Cardinals obtained an early lead of 28-8, which was narrowed in the second half as the Jets came back to add 14 points on close within six points. The Cardinals were able to defend their lead, however, and the final score ended up being 28-22 in favor of Vern Riffe.

The Cardinals will next meet the Jets at the annual Rivals Game on Ironton High School’s hardwood on Thursday, March 22. The Rivals Game is part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month activities for both Scioto and Lawrence Counties.

Vern Riffe School's Michael Kirkendall lines up a shot with a little guard help from fellow Cardinal Dakota White during the Cardinals' game against the Open Door Jets Tuesday at VRS. The Cardinals won 28-22. Vern Riffe School Cardinals player Gabrielle Collins looks for an opening in Tuesday's game against the Open Door School Jets. The Cardinals won 28-22.