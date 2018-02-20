Mays, H. Tackett, Washington impress at districts

When the best swimmers across the area — or, in this case, three areas — compete for a trip to the state tournament, one’s A game must be brought if one wants to emerge on top of the heap.

And on Friday and Saturday, that’s exactly what Notre Dame boys swimmer Sam Mays, Portsmouth and Northwest girls swimmers Heaven Washington and Hanna Tackett, and the Notre Dame boys 200 yard freestyle relay unit — led by Mays, Tris Taylor, Joseph Beckett, and Logan Emnett — did as the three individuals and one team unit obtained all 13 points that the county scored in the 2018 Central, East, and Southeast District Meet that was held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Washington started off the event in a strong fashion by posting a 25.97 in the girls 50 yard freestyle to finish in the 16th and final scoring slot with a time of 25.97, while Mays followed in the boys 50 yard freestyle with his time of 24.46 to grab two points by finishing in 15th position overall. Mays then joined forces with Beckett, Emnett, and Taylor to grab 14th place in the boys 200 yard freestyle relay — and six points — with a time of 1:40.26, while Tackett rounded out the scoring with her time of 1:12.70 in the girls 100 yard breaststroke, which allowed the Northwest junior to claim a county-best 13th-place showing.

While none of the times ultimately were enough to garner any of the competitors a state berth, all of the individuals who qualified for district competition participated in the event. Results are as follows:

Division II Boys

Event 2 — Boys 200 yard Medley Relay

Logan Emnett, Sam Mays, Joseph Beckett, Tris Taylor, Notre Dame, 1:57.69

Event 4 — Boys 200 yard Freestyle

Jeremiah Bruch, Northwest, 2:12.61 (30th place)

Event 6 — Boys 200 yard Individual Medley

Isaiah Bruch, Northwest, 2:37.44 (28th place)

Event 8 — Boys 50 yard Freestyle

Sam Mays, Notre Dame, 24.46 (15th place)

Tyler McCoy, Portsmouth, 24.91 (21st place)

Event 12 — Boys 100 yard Butterfly

Eli Bowen, Wheelersburg, 1:05.08 (28th place)

Tris Taylor, Notre Dame, 1:05.74 (29th place)

Event 18 — Boys 200 yard Freestyle Relay

Tris Taylor, Logan Emnett, Joseph Beckett, Sam Mays, Notre Dame, 1:40.26 (14th place)

Stefan Johnson, Ethan Haas, Logan Carter, Tyler McCoy, Portsmouth, 1:46.28 (25th place)

Jason Nham, Eric Green, Baley Derifield, Eli Bowen, Wheelersburg, 1:48.09 (27th place)

Event 22 — Boys 100 yard Breaststroke

Jason Nham, Wheelersburg, 1:14.64 (26th place)

Event 24 — Boys 400 yard Freestyle Relay

Tris Taylor, Logan Emnett, Joseph Beckett, Sam Mays, Notre Dame, 3:53.56 (17th place)

Stefan Johnson, Ethan Haas, Logan Carter, Tyler McCoy, Portsmouth, 4:03.29 (23rd place)

Baley Derifield, Eric Green, Drew Jackson, Eli Bowen, Wheelersburg, 4:14.64 (26th place)

Grady Montavon, Nick Hicks, Isaiah Bruch, Jeremiah Bruch, Northwest, 4:18.86 (27th place)

Division II Girls

Event 1 — Girls 200 yard Medley Relay

Mikayla McGuire, Hanna Tackett, Josie Tackett, Maddie Montavon, Northwest, 2:24.98 (29th place)

Event 3 — Girls 200 yard Freestyle

Hanna Tackett, Northwest, 2:08.24 (23rd place)

Event 7 — Girls 50 yard Freestyle

Heaven Washington, Portsmouth, 25.96 (16th place)

Event 11 — Girls 100 yard Butterfly

Josie Tackett, Northwest, 1:07.33 (21st place)

Event 13 — Girls 100 yard Freestyle

Heaven Washington, Portsmouth, 59.35 (27th place)

Event 15 — Girls 500 yard Freestyle

Josie Tackett, Northwest, 6:08.08 (27th place)

Event 17 — Girls 200 yard Freestyle Relay

Lyda Spencer, Diana DiGrande, Aiden Fields, Heaven Washington, Portsmouth, 1:58.40 (25th place)

Event 21 — Girls 100 yard Breaststroke

Hanna Tackett, Northwest, 1:12.70 (13th place)

Event 23 — Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay

Lyda Spencer, Diana DiGrande, Heaven Washington, Aiden Fields, Portsmouth, 4:26.73 (19th place)

Jaclyn Burchett, Maddie Montavon, Hanna Tackett, Josie Tackett, Northwest, 4:28.00 (20th place)

ND boys finish with eight points to lead Scioto County