Portsmouth notches win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday (2/16)

Portsmouth 71, Ironton 55

Behind a strong scoring outburst from Daniel Jordan and yet another three-point barrage from Matthew Fraulini, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program was able to notch its 16th victory of the 2017-18 season as Portsmouth defeated the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ boys basketball program by a 71-55 tally on Friday evening in an OVC contest that was held in Portsmouth.

Jordan, who was, once again, hard to handle in the low post as his 22 points would indicate, scored seven points in the opening quarter as Portsmouth ultimately jumped out to a 17-10 advantage before settling for a 17-14 first-quarter lead. Five Trojans, including Jordan, Fraulini, Isaac Kelly, DJ Eley, and Gabe Gambill, scored in the quarter to set the tone for Portsmouth early.

In the second quarter of action, Ironton ultimately closed the Portsmouth lead to 20-18 early on. That margin, however, was as close as Ironton ever got to the point as the Fighting Tigers were held to just one point over the final five minutes of the second frame. Portsmouth was able to extend its advantage to 26-19 as a result.

Danny Lattimore, however, was just getting warmed up. The junior guard, who has been a ball of energy off of the bench for Portsmouth, scored 10 of his 11 points in the third quarter as the Trojans ultimately went on a massive 17-2 run that was capped off by the first of Lattimore’s two three pointers in the frame. Fraulini also nailed a pair of three-pointers in the quarter as the Trojans took a 50-32 advantage to the fourth quarter of action and never looked back from that point on.

In addition to Jordan’s 22 tallies, Fraulini used his five three-pointers to grab 18 points, while Lattimore’s 11 was followed by eight from Reese Johnson and six from Gambill. Ironton was led by Charlie Large, who scored a game-high 24 points, and Reid Carrico, who added 17 points of his own. Kyle Adkins added eight for the Fighting Tigers.

Portsmouth (16-7, 8-6 OVC) will turn its attention to tournament action as the No. 3-seeded Trojans will prepare for a bout against No. 14 Chillicothe Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at Waverly. Ironton, who dropped to 5-15 overall and 4-10 in OVC action, will play No. 7 Minford on Monday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. in Jackson.

Symmes Valley 70, Green 67

Despite a 30-point outburst from Tanner Kimbler, the Green Bobcats’ boys basketball program wasn’t able to claim a victory in its final regular season contest of the 2017-18 campaign as Green fell to Symmes Valley, 70-67, on Friday evening in an SOC I contest that was held in Franklin Furnace.

Kimbler, who continued to star as the junior has throughout the season, was again followed by Gage Sampson and Tayte Carver, who also finished in double-figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. However, those contributions, in addition to Caden Blizzard’s six tallies, Zach Huffman’s four, and Rylee Maynard’s three, weren’t enough for the Bobcats, who slipped to 11-8 and finished the year at 7-7 in SOC I action with the defeat.

“We played a great first half, but in the second half, we didn’t do the little things,” Hollar said. “We missed key box outs, we missed free throws down the stretch, and we quit sharing the basketball. Symmes Valley did a great job executing their sets in the second half to get great looks, and it seemed like when they missed a shot, they would end up coming away with the rebound.”

Green, who is a No. 5 seed in the Division IV, Athens II District Bracket, will play No. 4 Ironton St. Joseph in a Division IV Sectional Final on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

Green falls to Symmes Valley