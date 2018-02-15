Minford blasts Logan

Wednesday (2/14)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Minford 86, Logan 54

Responding to defeat in a positive manner is a great momentum boost for a program.

And on Wednesday evening, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program set the tone for how they were going to respond to its first defeat of the season by collecting a huge 86-54 victory over the Logan Chieftains’ girls basketball program to finish the regular season at 21-1 overall.

Minford, who continued to build on a outstanding regular season to the present day, again got huge contributions from Erin Daniels and Ashley Blankenship. Daniels, who finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the contest, was absolutely stellar in the first half and showed no flaws in a 22-point first half performance that allowed the Lady Falcons to establish a 46-24 halftime lead. Much like her senior teammate, Blankenship also put together another strong performance en route to obtaining 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks on the evening. The 6-3 center went for 10 points in the first half and 14 in the second half in helping Minford obtain the positive result.

Caitlyn Puckett’s 10 points and Marissa Risner’s eight tallies were also critical in the outcome, while Zoe Doll and Mackenzie Watters (four points apiece), Hannah Tolle and Marissa Watters (three points apiece), and Hannah Thacker (two points) were also big for the Lady Falcons.

Minford will begin Division III Tournament play on Saturday afternoon when the Lady Falcons take on No. 8 Piketon on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Division III Sectional Final at Valley.

Washington Court House Miami Trace 55, Waverly 26

Despite another well-balanced effort from Zoiee Smith and Carli Knight, the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to pull off an upset over state ranked Miami Trace as Waverly was eliminated from postseason competition in a 55-26 loss to the No. 1-seeded Lady Panthers at Adena High School in Frankfort on Wednesday evening.

Smith, who obtained six points, seven rebounds, and four assists, proved to be vital for Waverly during the contest, as did Knight, who added four points, four rebounds, four steals, and a assist for the contest. Hannah Robinson and Morgan Wiseman each chipped in five points while Kami Knight added four points and two rebounds of her own for the Lady Tigers, who cut an 18-4 deficit down to 27-18 at halftime but only scored four points in each of the final two quarters of action.

Raelynn Dale obtained two points for Waverly, who finished its season at 10-14 overall.

Tuesday (2/13)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wheelersburg 56, South Point 47

Behind a 25-point outburst from Tanner Holden, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ boys basketball program was able to rally from a 10-point third quarter deficit en route to obtaining a 56-47 victory over the South Point Pointers’ boys basketball program on Tuesday evening in South Point.

Holden, who scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter of action, simply took over matters when his team needed him the most, outscoring South Point on his own in the quarter en route to allowing Wheelersburg to rally from a six-point deficit with three minutes to go en route to the win. The junior standout and two-sport star went 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the quarter and went 8-of-9 in the contest.

Cole Lowery’s 13 points — which came in large part from two treys and a 5-of-6 mark at the charity stripe — and 13 points combined from three-point marksmen Connor Mullins and Trent Salyers, who combined for three treys on the evening, were critical for Wheelersburg (16-3) as the Pirates nailed six threes as a team and hit 16 of their 22 free throw attempts en route to grabbing the big road victory.

With a win over Valley on Friday evening and an Oak Hill loss to Northwest, the Pirates, who sit at 11-2 overall in SOC II action entering Friday’s affair, can take home a share of the conference championship.

ADDITIONAL SE DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINALS

Wednesday (2/13)

Western 55, East 9

