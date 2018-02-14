Sports Corrections:

In the Wednesday, Feb. 14 edition of the Daily Times, an error was made in the story “Indians press Bobcats, advance with 54-17 victory” regarding three returning lettermen. The three returning lettermen are Peyton Gaffney, Megan Johnson, and Logan Jones, not Peyton Gaffney, Megan Johnson, and Aimee Laber.

Also, in the Monday, Feb. 5 edition of the Daily Times, an error was made in the story “Balanced Falcons too much for Indians” as the main photo on the front page incorrectly listed the following cutline “Valley’s Tyler Mitchell attempts to drive to the rack against Minford’s Darius Jordan on Friday evening” in the story. The player in the photo for Valley was Kayden Mollette, not Tyler Mitchell.