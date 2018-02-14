SSU to host Portsmouth Community Night

As its vital bouts with Campbellsville take place, the Shawnee State University Athletic Department and its basketball programs will be hosting Portsmouth Community Night on Thursday, Feb. 15. Admission is free for all Scioto County residents.

The first contest, which is a matchup between the No. 1 SSU women’s basketball program and No. 3 Campbellsville at 6 p.m., will ultimately decide the Mid-South Conference regular season title as Shawnee State can clinch the title outright with its victory on Thursday evening. Shawnee State enters the game on an 18 game winning streak and stands on top of the MSC with a 23-3 overall record and 10-0 conference mark, while Campbellsville is also 23-3 overall and holds a 9-1 overall record. The Tigers’ only conference loss came in a 73-63 defeat to the Bears on Jan. 20 in Campbellsville.

Following that affair, the men’s game will commence at approxmately 8 p.m. as the Bears (12-14 overall, 2-8 MSC) take on Campbellsville (19-7 overall, 4-6 MSC). Shawnee State is looking to avenge a 66-58 loss to the Tigers that was suffered on Jan. 20.