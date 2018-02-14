Portsmouth notches 70-55 victory over SW

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday (2/13)

Portsmouth 70, South Webster 55

Behind another standout shooting performance from Matthew Fraulini, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program notched another quality victory by defeating the South Webster Jeeps’ boys basketball program, 70-55, to obtain its 14th victory of the 2017-18 campaign.

Fraulini, who notched 20 points on six three-point field goal attempts, led the way for Portsmouth, who put four players in double-figures. The sophomore standout also nailed both of his attempts from the free throw line en route to spearheading a strong shooting performance from the Trojans. Daniel Jordan added six two-point field goals into the equation and nailed both of his free throws to finish with 14 points as Portsmouth ultimately went 15-of-17 from the charity stripe (89 percent) en route to the winning effort.

Reese Johnson notched a pair of two-point and three-point field goals while nailing all three of his free throws en route to 13 points, Issac Kelly collected three two-point baskets and nailed all six of his free throws en route to 12 points, and DJ Eley obtained two field goals, a three-pointer, and nailed all three of his free throws en route to a nine-point outing. Gabe Gambill added the final pair of points for Portsmouth, who improved to 14-7 overall with the win.

South Webster’s Braden Bockway led the Jeeps with his red-hot shooting from deep as the young forward nailed five three-point attempts en route to 17 points and five three-pointers. Jacob Witter and Shiloah Blevins — the latter in his first game back from an ankle injury — notched seven points apiece while Devyn Coriell (six points), Tanner Voiers (five points), Sam Holstein and Jacob Ruth (four points apiece) and Dallas Copas (three points) rounded out the scoring for the Jeeps.

Portsmouth will play host to Ironton in its final regular-season and OVC bout of 2017-18 while South Webster (7-14) will host Minford in what will also serve as South Webster’s final regular season and SOC II bout of the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday (2/13)

Leesburg Fairfield 72, Clay 45

Despite a 12-point output from Regan Osborn and a massive 16-rebound showing from Sophia Balestra, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to claim a victory in its final bout of the regular season as Clay fell to Leesburg Fairfield, 72-45, in a nonconference bout held at Clay High School in Rosemount.

In addition to her 12-point outing, Osborn notched six rebounds and two assists to aid the Lady Panthers, while Balestra collected nine points, two steals, and a blocked shot in addition to her aforementioned 16 rebounds. Jensen Warnock added nine points, six rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and an assist while Skylar Artis added eight points, two assists, and a block.

Clay (14-8) will be back in action on Thursday when the No. 4-seeded Lady Panthers take on No. 5 Manchester in the Division IV Sectional Finals at Northwest High School. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

