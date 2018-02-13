NB defeats SW, 88-66

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday (2/12)

New Boston 88, South Webster 66

Behind balanced scoring and excellent ball movement — which resulted in 18 assists on the evening — the New Boston Tigers’ boys basketball program was able to claim a quality victory over the South Webster Jeeps’ boys basketball program as New Boston put five players in double-figures en route to an 88-66 victory on Monday evening in New Boston.

As has been the case throughout the year, Kade Conley and Kyle McQuithy were big for Adam Cox’s ballclub as Conley put up another ridiculous statline of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while McQuithy obtained 16 tallies and nailed four three-pointers on the evening as the pair not only combined for 46 points, but were leaders in New Boston’s excellent three-point shooting as the Tigers nailed 13 of their 19 attempts from behind the line.

However, Cox was as impressed with the efforts of Malachi Potts as anyone out on the floor. After a concussion forced Potts to sit out three consecutive affairs, the junior showed no ill effects from the injury in his return as Potts obtained 10 points and five assists on the evening.

“Malachi did a really good job tonight,” Cox said. “I was pleased with the way that he played. You always know that you’re going to get 100 percent out of him. He’s that type of kid that will always play at 100 percent. He doesn’t know any other speed. He’s going to give you everything he’s got, and it’s good to get him back. He’s been out over the last three games with a concussion, and he was ready to go tonight. You can tell that he was a big difference-maker. We’re continuing to look for big things from Malachi in the future.”

Kyle Sexton, who obtained another strong double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Caldwell, who added 14 tallies of his own, and Drake Truitt and Eddie Phipps, who each combined for four points off of the bench, aided New Boston in its efforts to convert the strong ball movement into additional buckets.

“We’ve really been working on sharing the basketball and making the right play,” Cox said. “When we do that, it really makes it hard for teams to sit in the lane and wait on Kade, Kyle Sexton, or Tyler Caldwell. We need Malachi, Drake Truitt, and Kyle McQuithy to play well and be active without the basketball because so many teams just wait on us to do isolations. We’ve been working on getting all five people involved, and tonight, we were able to do that.”

South Webster, who was still without the services of Shiloah Blevins as the junior recoups from an ankle injury, again played hard under first-year head coach Brenton Cox. Devyn Coriell and Tanner Voiers again stood out for the Jeeps, as did Sam Holstein, who teamed with Voiers to cause problems on the glass for New Boston.

“Devyn Coriell really stepped up his game,” Cox said. “Carrying more of Shiloah’s load is only going to make him better. He’s done a great job of getting better with the ball in his hands, and that’s only going to make him better when Shiloah does come back. Tanner Voiers and Sam Holstein both had great games too, and we need to do a better job of keeping them in front of us and keeping them off of the glass.”

With the victory, New Boston improved to 14-6 overall on the year, while South Webster fell to 7-13. Both teams played Tuesday evening against West Union and Portsmouth, respectively, and will be back in action on Friday when each unit takes on Notre Dame and Minford.

“I was pleased with our Tigers and the way that they fought,” Cox said. “It’s going to be another big game for us (on Tuesday) at the Den with West Union coming in.”

DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Monday (2/12)

Waverly 46, Greenfield McClain 39

Behind balanced scoring and an excellent defensive effort, the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program made sure that their tournament hopes wouldn’t end on Monday evening as Waverly defeated the Greenfield McClain Tigers’ girls basketball program, 46-39, in a Division II Sectional Semifinal at Adena High School on Monday evening.

Fantastic freshman Zoiee Smith, who obtained 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals on the evening, scored seven of her 13 points in the opening half of play, while fellow teammate Hailey Robinson proved to be big by nailing three treys in the first half — and four for the game — en route to scoring nine points in the first half and 12 for the contest. The pair’s scoring allowed Waverly to establish a 22-9 halftime advantage.

Carli Knight’s eight points, seven steals, and three rebounds, along with Kami Knight’s seven points and four rebounds and a great all-around game from Hannah Robinson, who chipped in four points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals, were critical for Waverly, who improved to 10-13 overall on the year. McClain was led by 11 points from Emma Stegbauer.

“Our defense was really good tonight,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “We stuck to our game plan and were very active. Carli did a great job anticipating passes and getting into passing lanes. Over the last few minutes of the game, we got a on a little on our heels and got away from what we were doing the entire game. We need to be stronger with the basketball and run our sets.”

With the victory, Waverly will move on to the Division II Sectional Finals, where a matchup with Washington Court House Miami Trace awaits on Wednesday evening.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

