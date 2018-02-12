ND rolls to undefeated season

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday (2/10)

Notre Dame 82, Belpre 40

Behind strong outings from Lexi Smith and Katie Dettwiller, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program turned a tight nonconference battle into a runaway as Notre Dame won its 22nd and final game of the regular season to finish the slate with an undefeated mark on Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Smith, who obtained 22 points, eight rebounds, and two steals for the contest on 53 percent shooting and 75 percent from the free throw line, and Dettwiller, who notched 19 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks on the day behind an 89 percent shooting clip and a 100 percent mark from the charity stripe, were tremendous all afternoon as the pair helped the Lady Titans build on a 39-26 halftime advantage.

Ava Hassel, who had another fantastic game with 11 points on 63 percent shooting from the field, was especially stellar in the department of the little things, obtaining seven steals, notching seven assists to just two turnovers, and adding in another sensational third-quarter buzzer-beater to boot. Taylor Schmidt’s 13 points and four steals, along with Ali Smith’s 10 points, three assists, and three steals, rounded out the strong performance for Notre Dame.

The Lady Titans will turn their attention to the postseason when Notre Dame takes on the winner of Valley or Green on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Northwest High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday (2/10)

Portsmouth 53, Albany Alexander 39

Behind 20 points each from Matthew Fraulini and Reese Johnson on a combined 10 three-point field goals, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program was able to take home a quality 53-39 victory over Albany Alexander on Saturday evening in the Beast of the Southeast Tournament at Chesapeake High School in Chesapeake.

Fraulini, who followed up his sensational 21-point performance against Gallia Academy, nailed six treys — including two in the opening quarter of action — to put Portsmouth ahead by an 8-7 margin after a quarter of play. Johnson, who added four threes of his own, then got going in the second quarter of play as the senior forward nailed two threes en route to scoring eight of Portsmouth’s 10 points during a 10-0 Trojans’ run. The run proved to be critical as Portsmouth obtained a 21-13 halftime advantage.

When Alexander closed the gap to a 24-21 margin in the third quarter, the Trojans ultimately put together a game-changing run as Fraulini and Johnson really turned up the heat. The pair scored 10 points during a quarter-ending 16-2 run, and got help with additional contributions coming from Gabe Gambill, Daniel Jordan, and Danny Lattimore to extend the lead to 40-23 at the end of the third quarter. Johnson and Fraulini each hit treys early in the fourth quarter and added a trio of free throws to increase the gap to 50-32 en route to putting the game away.

Jordan and Gambill added six and four points for the Trojans, who improved to 13-7 overall. Portsmouth will close its season with games against South Webster and OVC rival Ironton on Friday evening.

Symmes Valley 49, Ironton St. Joseph 47

Behind another excellent all-around effort from Layken Gothard, along with another well-balanced effort from his fellow counterparts on the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program, Symmes Valley was able to claim a major 49-47 victory over Ironton St. Joseph on Saturday evening in Willow Wood.

Gothard, who has had a tremendous senior campaign, scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter while burying a trio of treys on the evening. The forward also added six rebounds, five assists, and five steals on the evening to will Symmes Valley to the ever-so-tight victory. Nick Klaiber added nine of his 15 points in the first half and grabbed eight critical rebounds to aid Gothard, while also enjoying an efficient night from the floor by hitting four treys on the afternoon.

Jack Leith, who obtained eight points, four rebounds, and three blocks, and Hunter Adams, who combined with Austin Mannon and Brock Carpenter en route to adding 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds on his own en route to aiding Symmes Valley in the victory.

“What a great high school basketball game,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “Both teams played incredibly well. It reminded you of a great tournament basketball game. I was really proud of how we played and how we executed against a really good St. Joe basketball team.”

Zach Roach’s 16 points and Chase Walters’ 14 tallies led the Flyers in scoring. The pair combined for six three-pointers during the affair.

“Games like these are those that the kids never forget,” Coffman said. “This is one that years from now, I will look back and be thankful that I got to watch and maybe be a small part of.”

Symmes Valley moved to 11-8 with the victory. The Vikings will play host to Rock Hill on Tuesday evening and will close out the 2017-18 regular season with a road trip to Green.

Friday (2/9)

Gallia Academy 71, Portsmouth 68 (2/OT)

Despite obtaining an incredible 14 three-pointers between DJ Eley and Matthew Fraulini, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program, in a gritty effort, fell to the Gallia Academy Blue Devils’ boys basketball program, 71-68, in a double-overtime thriller on Friday evening as Zack Loveday’s three-pointer with seconds remaining in regulation ultimately led to a defeat for Portsmouth.

Even in the loss, however, the Trojans showed grit throughout as Eley and Fraulini scored each of the first five points in the opening quarter before a 14-4 run by Gallia Academy put the Blue Devils up by a 14-9 tally at the end of the first quarter.

Portsmouth, however, quickly turned that deficit around in the second quarter behind the pair. In fact, the strong duo nailed five treys in the second quarter alone as Portsmouth rallied to take a 29-24 halftime advantage. When Gallia Academy rallied back to take a 35-32 advantage, Eley scored eight consecutive points on his own — nailing two additional threes in the process — to give the Trojans a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But despite Portsmouth’s gargantuan efforts, nothing could rid the Trojans of the problem that was Zack Loveday. The senior center — the No. 58-ranked player and a four-star prospect in the sophomore class according to Rivals.com — scored 30 points on the evening, and, after a pair of Reese Johnson free throws, nailed a game-tying three-pointer to send the game past regulation. Loveday then added all five of Gallia Academy’s points in the first overtime and nailed the go-ahead basket in the second overtime to lead the Blue Devils to a hard-fought victory.

Eley and Fraulini, who were tremendous all game, scored 29 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Portsmouth, while Daniel Jordan, Isaac Kelly, and Reese Johnson scored seven, five, and four points to aid the efforts in a strong showing for the Trojans. Gabe Gambill’s two points rounded out the scoring.

In addition to Loveday’s 30 points, Justin McClelland added 16 for Gallia Academy while Evan Wiseman, Cory Call, Caleb Henry, and Kaden Thomas scored seven points, six tallies, and five points apiece respectively. Portsmouth still sits with a rock solid 7-6 league record.

Symmes Valley 54, Clay 42

Despite a team-high 19 points from Hunter Mathias, along with additional double-figure productions from Caleb Cline and Garrett Beegan, the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program, behind strong productions from Layken Gothard and Jack Leith, were able to claim victory over the Clay Panthers’ boys basketball program as Symmes Valley held off a strong fourth quarter rally from Clay en route to claiming a 54-42 victory on Friday evening in Willow Wood.

Mathias, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, led a furious Clay rally as the Panthers saw its 40-19 advantage cut to a dozen late. However, that margin would be as close as Clay would come to the lead.

Caleb Cline, who scored eight of his 11 points in the second half of action, and Garrett Beegan, who collected eight of his 10 tallies in the final two stanzas, joined Mathias in double-figures as the Panthers, who also fell to Peebles by a 61-40 count, fell to 2-19 overall and 2-11 in SOC I action.

Gothard, who scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half — nailing 10 of 12 free throws in the process — and Leith, who scored nine of his 13 points in the final two stanzas, were big for Symmes Valley, who moved to 6-7 overall in SOC I action.

“We really played very good defense in the first half holding them to 10 points,” Coffman said. “I thought our focus early was very good. The foul trouble really caught up with us in the second half. You have to give Clay credit, they played very hard and they did not quit.”

Clay will host Eastern on Friday evening to close out the regular season.

JD McKenzie watches his team as they set up an inbound play. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_NDtwo_cmyk.jpg JD McKenzie watches his team as they set up an inbound play. Ben Spicer | Daily Times Portsmouth’s Kristen Bradshaw talks to her team during a timeout. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_PHSone_cmyk.jpg Portsmouth’s Kristen Bradshaw talks to her team during a timeout. Ben Spicer | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Sharia Kearns was honored pregame. Kearns had a Senior Day to remember as the Trojans rallied from a five-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Waverly, 43-41, on Saturday afternoon. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_PHStwo_cmyk.jpg Portsmouth senior Sharia Kearns was honored pregame. Kearns had a Senior Day to remember as the Trojans rallied from a five-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Waverly, 43-41, on Saturday afternoon. Ben Spicer | Daily Times

Portsmouth has strong weekend