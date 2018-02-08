Vern Riffe loses hard-fought game against Buckeye Hills

Vern Riffe School Cardinals player Johnny Royalty (in the white jersey) puts up a shot in Thursday’s game against the Buckeye Hills Bucks at University of Rio Grande. The Cardinals lost 34-23.

Vern Riffe School Cardinals player Johnny Royalty (in the white jersey) puts up a shot in Thursday’s game against the Buckeye Hills Bucks at University of Rio Grande. The Cardinals lost 34-23.

Vern Riffe School Coach Rita Arthur consoles the Cardinals team after their hard-fought game with the Buckeye Hills Bucks.