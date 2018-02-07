West takes care of SV on Senior Night

Monday (2/5)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West 51, Symmes Valley 47

Behind another double-double from Morgan Rigsby, along with another all-around outing from MaKayla White in her second game back in a West Lady Senators’ uniform, the West Senators’ girls basketball program was able to obtain a 51-47 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ girls basketball program to send its seniors (White, Taylor Coleman, and Hannah Holsinger) off in grand fashion with a big 51-47 victory on Monday evening at home.

For Jason Claytor, the victory was excellent for his girls to obtain, especially considering the circumstances of the evening with it being Senior Night.

“We had great effort and energy on Senior Night,” Claytor said. “It is always good when you can send your seniors out with a win.”

Rigsby, White, and Jordyn Swords, who were big from a production standpoint all evening long, were consistent contributors to the West cause as Rigsby, who scored nine of her 13 points in the second-half, added 14 rebounds while White, who obtained 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists for the contest, scored 11 of her points in the second half of action. Swords, who scored nine of her 11 points in the second half of action — including a pair of threes in the first quarter en route to a seven-point frame — also proved to be critical to the Lady Senators’ output.

“We got some great performances from a bunch of kids,” Claytor said. “MaKayla and Morgan were stellar, and Jordyn was hot early, but her on-ball defense was great all game long.

In addition to the efforts of the aforementioned trio, Abbi Pack finished the evening by obtaining five points and seven rebounds, while Emily Sissel — who added a trey — and Mackenzie Boggs each put together valuable minutes in the victory.

“Abbi gave us another very solid effort,” Claytor said. “She played good low-post defense. Mackenzie and Emily also gave good minutes.”

Along with White, Coleman and Holsinger have also made huge contributions to the roster. Both players have been critical for West in several victories this season with their availability in practice and in games, which has allowed Claytor to weather the storm with a roster that has been depleted by injuries to White, among others, for most of the year.

“Taylor and Hannah are selfless, great kids,” Claytor said. “They are all about the team. Both kids work their tails off in practice. Taylor hadn’t played since her sixth-grade year. I am glad that she decided to come out and play this year. She has played some good solid minutes for us at times this year. Hannah played last year for the first time. She has improved a ton since she started. All of the girls love her. Although she doesn’t get much varsity time she is always supportive and engaged.”

Jensyn Shepherd, who scored a game-high 22 points, including 12 in the second half, led Symmes Valley with her output, while Rachel Hayes scored 10 of her 14 tallies in the final two frames of action. Kaitlyn Crabtree’s seven points and Hailee Littlejohn’s four rounded out the scoring for the Lady Vikings.

With the victory, West ended its regular season slate with a 6-14 overall mark. The Lady Senators will return to action next Monday when West faces Piketon in the Division III Sectional Semifinals. That matchup will take place at 6:15 p.m. on Valley’s High School campus.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

