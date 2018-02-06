NW emerges with second win in last three

Monday (2/5)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 70, West Union 39

Behind a well-balanced effort that included excellent production from youngsters Valerie Eury, Keirah Potts, and Haidyn Wamsley, the Northwest Mohawks’ girls basketball program continued to show strong improvement as the regular season enters its final week as Northwest took home its second win over its last three affairs with a dominating 70-39 victory over the West Union Dragons’ girls basketball program on Monday evening in McDermott.

Eury and Potts, who have continued to raise their level of play as the season has gone on, accumulated 17 points apiece to lead Northwest, while Wamsley, who has proceeded to do the same, added 10 as each of the trio represented the Lady Mohawks’ double-figure scorers.

Tarah Webb and Skylar Patty, who added six points apiece, and seniors Abby Baer and Magen McClurg, who notched five tallies each, rounded out the well-balanced showing for Northwest, who notched a breakthrough victory by defeating Oak Hill by a 42-38 count last Thursday in Oak Hill — a place that has always proven to be tough for road squads to accomplish a victory at.

“Abby and Magen provided great defense for us tonight,” Northwest head coach and athletic director Dave Frantz said of his seniors. “More importantly, they have provided great leadership to this young team.”

Northwest has a makeup game scheduled against SOC II foe South Webster on Wednesday evening at home and will close the regular season with another home bout against East on Thursday evening.

Ashland (Ky.) Rose Hill 53, Green 43

Despite obtaining 23 points from star freshman Kame Sweeney, the Green Bobcats’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to grab a nonconference victory at Rose Hill as Melissa Knapp’s club fell to the Lady Royals, 53-43, on Monday evening.

Sweeney, who scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter and added six more tallies in the fourth frame of action, nailed 10 field goals on the evening to keep the Lady ‘Cats around, while Ava Jenkins and Leslie Gallion scored all seven and six points, respectively, in the second half for Green to keep the game tight. However, 14 second-half points from Makenzie Sparks — who had a game-high 17 — along with Bellamee Sparks’ 14 points and 10 second-half points from Delaynee Sparks — who notched 12 points of her own — proved to be too much for the Lady ‘Cats to overcome.

“Our defensive effort was not there and we turned the ball over too much,” Knapp said. “I also felt that even though Kame had 23 points, we did not get her the ball in the second half like we should have. They extended their zone high on the perimeter, and many times, she was wide open. We will work hard in practice and regroup for Eastern on Wednesday.”

Megan Johnson scored all four of her points in the first half of action and Logan Jones scored a basket in the third quarter for Green, who fell to 5-16 overall with the loss. The Lady ‘Cats will face the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in its final SOC I and regular season contest.

Sardinia Eastern 64, Valley 37

Despite a 10-point performance from Maddie Wright and a balanced effort from the remainder of the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program, the efforts of Alexa Pennington, Whitney Broughton, and Morgan Reynolds — who all finished in double-figures — proved to be too much as Valley fell to Eastern, 64-37, in a nonconference bout that was held in Lucasville on Monday evening.

Wright, a senior, notched eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter of action for the Lady Indians, while Kaity Howard, who obtained eight tallies, scored six points in the second frame of play for Valley (6-15, 4-10 SOC II). Chalee Hettinger, who scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter, Bailee Day, who obtained all five of her points in the second stanza, Karsyn Conaway, who notched five tallies, and Hannah Conley, who scored all three of her points in the second quarter, rounded out the Lady Indians’ efforts.

Reynolds and Pennington — the latter an Eastern Kentucky commit — led the way for Eastern Brown with 14 points apiece. Broughton obtained 13 for the Lady Warriors in a well-balanced scoring effort.

Valley will now turn its attention to a Division IV Sectional Semifinal affair against Green, which will commence at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT