Minford, ND obtain No. 1 seeds

The anticipation and overall thought process, or guessing game, if one wants to call it that, of where teams will land in the annual tournament draws that make up team sporting events are always fun to watch unfold as a fan.

And with six Scioto County teams — three each from the SOC I and SOC II Divisions — all obtaining overall seeds of at least No. 5 or higher, it’s clear that the 2018 version of the Division III and Division IV girls basketball tournaments could be the most entertaining to watch yet with the exciting matchup possibilities that lie ahead.

Division III

With a 20-0 record in its back pocket, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program ultimately reigned supreme in the OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball Southeast District Tournament Bracket, ultimately joining Fairland as the two No. 1 seeds in the Southeast District realm. Minford will begin its tournament journey on Saturday afternoon when the Lady Falcons play the winner of a sectional semifinal matchup between No. 8 Piketon and No. 9 West (a 6:15 p.m. matchup on Monday, Dec. 12) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Both matchups will be held at Valley.

On the bottom side of the bracket, No. 4 Wheelersburg will square off with a familar school to its north as the Lady Pirates will play No. 13 Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. With a victory, Wheelersburg could possibly play Portsmouth as the No. 12-seeded Lady Trojans, who square off against No. 5 Leesburg Fairfield in the nightcapper at 8 p.m., would play on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:45 p.m. with a victory in its sectional semifinal. The final school slotted in Division III, No. 10 Northwest, will play in Monday evening’s nightcapper against No. 7 Chillicothe Huntington, with a win placing Northwest in a sectional final matchup against No. 2 North Adams on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Division IV

Behind a 21-0 spurt and a dominating regular season display, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program, to of little shock to any Southeast District fan, obtained a No. 1 seed with its play across the regular season and obtained a bye into the Division IV Sectional Finals as a result. Notre Dame, who will play on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:15 p.m. at Northwest, will play the winner of a battle between No. 8-seeded Valley and No. 9-seeded Green, which will be played on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., which will also be held at Northwest.

As with Notre Dame, South Webster received a bye into the sectional final round and obtained a No. 5 seed overall as a result. The Lady Jeeps, with a win over No. 4-seeded Eastern Meigs in an 8 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 15, can face Notre Dame, Valley, or Green on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Jackson with a victory. East, who plays SOC I foe Western on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at Northwest, can move on to sectional final action and a date with No. 3 Peebles on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:45 p.m. at the same site with a victory.

In the top half of the bracket, New Boston, who obtained a No. 2 seed en route to obtaining a bye to the sectional finals, will play the winner of No. 7 Paint Valley and No. 10 Whiteoak — who play on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. — on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Northwest, while Clay, who obtained a No. 4 seed in the tourney, will play No. 5 Manchester on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. in another sectional final that will also be held at Northwest. Both units will play on Thursday, Dec. 22 in a pair of district finals — with Clay playing at 6:15 p.m. and New Boston playing at 8 p.m. at Jackson High School — if the pair win.

For more information on the OHSAA Southeast District Girls Tournament Brackets, visit www.seodab.org for more information.

NB, Clay, ‘Burg, SW obtain top-five seeds

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

