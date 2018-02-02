NW grabs huge victory over Oak Hill

Thursday (2/1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 42, Oak Hill 38

Behind the strong play of freshmen Haidyn Wamsley and Valerie Eury, along with the grit and pose of seniors Magen McClurg and Abby Baer, the Northwest Mohawks’ girls basketball program laid claim to arguably the biggest victory of the year for any school as Northwest defeated the Oak Hill Oaks’ girls basketball program, 42-38, on Monday evening in Oak Hill.

Wamsley, who obtained 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists on the evening, led the way for Northwest, while fellow classmate Eury followed with nine points and seven rebounds. McClurg added nine tallies while Baer, who obtained eight points on her own, hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the victory, officially avenging a 53-33 home loss to Oak Hill back on Dec. 18.

With the win, Northwest will turn its attention to West Union, whom the Lady Mohawks will face on Monday evening at home. Northwest will close out its season with a contest against East on Thursday evening.

Clay 64, Eastern 21

Behind a double-double from Jensen Warnock, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to finish its SOC I slate with 10 wins as Clay wrapped up third place in the SOC I standings with a 64-21 victory over Eastern on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

Warnock, who obtained 21 points and 10 rebounds for the affair to collect said double-double, also notched four blocks and three steals to again produce in all areas. Kat Cochran, a freshman who has produced in a strong manner en route to working for increased playing time, added 13 points and four rebounds to add onto another strong performance for the Lady Panthers.

Cameron DeLotell’s nine points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals, Sophia Balestra’s seven points, 13 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks, Regan Osborn’s seven points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals, and Skylar Artis’ four steals and three assists rounded out the efforts for Clay, who was outstanding as a team en route to collecting 19 steals and 10 blocked shots on the defensive end of the floor.

Clay (14-6, 10-4 SOC I) will host South Webster on Monday evening before finishing up its regular season slate with a trip to Leesburg-Fairfield on Wednesday evening.

Wheelersburg 56, Valley 28

Behind a 20-2 first-quarter spurt, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ girls basketball program was able to close out its SOC II slate with a 10-win campaign as Wheelersburg defeated Valley, 56-28, on Thursday evening in Wheelersburg.

Throughout the evening, Wheelersburg showed excellent balanced as the Lady Pirates drained seven three-pointers en route to leading at all stops throughout the contest. Ellie Ruby, who hit four of the seven three-pointers on her own, obtained a team-high 14 points, while Kaylee Darnell put up eight of her 13 points in the second half of action.

Abbie Kallner scored six of her eight points in the opening quarter of play, Leann Spradlin hit a pair of threes en route to a six-point outing, and Bella Williams, Ellie Kallner, Addi Collins, Karlie Estep, and Mallory Bergan all combined for 15 additional points while making each of their presences felt at one point or another during the contest.

As for Valley, the Lady Indians were again led by Bre Call, who scored seven of her team’s nine points in the third quarter of action, while Karsyn Conaway added five of her seven tallies in the fourth quarter of play. Hannah Conley, Bailee Day, Chalee Hettinger, Kaity Howard, and Maddie Wright all scored between two and four points, respectively, to account for the remaining 12 points.

Wheelersburg (15-4, 10-4 SOC II) will get back to action with a home bout against North Adams on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. before closing out the year with a road trip to Ironton on Thursday evening. Valley (6-13, 4-9 SOC II), will host Eastern on Monday evening.

Waverly 69, West 28

Despite obtaining 13 points from Jordyn Swords and 10 points from Emily Sissel, the West Senators’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to obtain a positive result as West fell to Waverly, 69-28, on Thursday evening in Waverly.

The Lady Tigers, who improved to 7-12 overall and 4-9 in SOC II action with the win, put four players in double-figures as Zoiee Smith, who led Waverly with 14 points and five assists while also adding two rebounds to the table, proved to be big by scoring eight of her 14 points in the second half of action. Kami Knight, who obtained 13 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists, obtained nine of her 13 points in the opening half of play as Waverly outscored West 24-5 in the first quarter and 21-5 in the third frame of action en route to the win.

“I like the way that we came out and put pressure on them,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “We were able to create turnovers and get out in transition. We haven’t been able to do that as much as we we would like to the last few games.”

Morgan Wiseman (13 points, three steals, two assists) obtained three of her team’s five treys on the evening, while Carli Knight, who finished with 10 points and a team-high four steals, also finished in double-figures. Hailey Robinson (five points) and Loren Moran and Raelynn Dale (four points apiece) rounded out a balanced attack for the Lady Tigers.

“Our ball movement was the best it’s been in a while,” Bonifield said, “and you can see that in the number of assists we ended up with for the game.”

Swords scored seven of her 13 points in the second half for West while Sissel obtained five points in both halves for the Lady Senators, who fell to 5-14 overall and 3-11 in SOC II play. Morgan Rigsby, Zoe Rawlins, and Abbi Pack combined for the remaining five points for West, who will host Symmes Valley on Monday evening.

Clay, ‘Burg emerge with wins

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

