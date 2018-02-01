Portsmouth, Clay grab wins

Tuesday (1/30)

Portsmouth 49, Chesapeake 36

Behind 14 points from Matthew Fraulini, 11 additional tallies from DJ Eley, and a strong defensive performance where the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program was able to hold the Chesapeake Panthers’ boys basketball program to just six fourth-quarter points, Portsmouth was able to turn a one-possession affair into a comfortable 49-36 victory over Chesapeake to move to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in OVC action on Tuesday evening as the Trojans picked up yet another quality road win.

From the opening tip, both Eley and Fraulini proved to be crucial as the pair combined for seven of Portsmouth’s nine points to keep the Trojans within a point at the end of the frame.

However, their efforts in the opening frame were only topped by their continued scoring pace in the second quarter, where both players hit one trey apiece and combined for a field goal and two free throws to lead Portsmouth on a 10-0 run during the latter half of the second quarter en route to establishing a 22-16 lead for the Trojans at halftime.

When Chesapeake started the second half on a 7-0 run, Danny Lattimore and MyQuel McKinley aided Portsmouth by combining for seven points in the third quarter as the Trojans ultimately used a 7-2 run to regain control of the lead for good. Fraulini’s five fourth-quarter points then put the contest out of reach.

Behind Fraulini and Eley, Reese Johnson also came up large with eight points during the contest to aid the Trojans’ cause. McKinley, Daniel Jordan, and Lattimore collected six, four, and four points, respectively, to round out the scoring.

Portsmouth will be back in action on Friday evening when the Trojans take on Fairland in Proctorville.

Wednesday (1/31)

Clay 69, Whiteoak 16

Behind yet another strong effort from Jensen Warnock, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to claim its 13th victory of the 2017-18 season by handling Whiteoak with ease, 69-16, on Wednesday evening in Rosemount.

Warnock, who obtained a team-high 16 points on the evening, also added seven blocks, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to the table, while gritty guard Regan Osborn added 14 points and four steals of her own in the victory. Jaelyn Warnock’s nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists, along with Sophia Balestra’s eight points, six rebounds, four steals, and two assists, were also big for Clay in the victory.

Cameron DeLotell’s six points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocked shots, Kat Cochran’s six points, and Skylar Artis’ six assists, four steals, four rebounds, and two blocked shots were critical for the Lady Panthers, who improved to 13-6 overall with the win.

Clay tested itself on Thursday evening with an SOC I contest against Eastern and will host South Webster on Monday evening in Rosemount.

Holden, Scott, Carmichael named MaxPreps All-State honorees

Showcasing abilities that allows one to dominate opponents on a game-by-game basis will usually work out in favor for the player in question.

On Wednesday evening, that was the case again as Tanner Holden, Blaine Scott, and Xander Carmichael each obtained Ohio MaxPreps All-State honors regardless of class.

Holden, who was named First-Team MaxPreps All-Ohio on the offensive side of the football, caught 87 passes for 1,535 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2017 en route to obliterating single-season records in all categories. The 6-6 wideout amassed interest from Ohio State on the football side and already has offers to play basketball at Akron, Cleveland State, Marshall, and Ohio with more than a year left in his high school athletic career.

Scott, a Second-Team MaxPreps All-Ohio selection on the offensive line, obtained 70 pancake blocks in his final season with the Tartans. The four-year starter signed with West Virginia in December and will participate in spring practices after graduating early from East.

Carmichael, who rounded out the list with his Second-Team MaxPreps All-Ohio selection on the defensive line, obtained 104 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a score), three pass deflections, a sack, and a fumble recovery in his final season as a Wheelersburg Pirate.

Three named MaxPreps OH All-State