Tigers notch 12th win of season

Having a full arsenal at one’s disposal is always a pleasurable thing for a coach to have.

And when a player breaks the 1,000-point mark during a contest, that just adds to the thrill.

In putting together yet another fantastic performance, New Boston boys basketball hand Kade Conley became the third member of his senior class to eclipse the 1,000-point mark (joining fellow seniors Ali Hamilton and Mariah Buckley) by scoring 27 points and putting up 12 rebounds as the point guard, who now sits at 1,009 points for his career, led five double-figure scorers for the Tigers as New Boston put up its highest point total of the season in an 89-76 victory over Symmes Valley on Tuesday evening in New Boston — a point that Adam Cox credits, again, to his team’s ability to pressure the basketball.

“I’m really happy with the way that we got out in transition,” Cox said. “We were able to press and trap a lot tonight, and got in the passing lanes. We turned defense into offense tonight and were able to push the ball up the floor. We were really clicking on offense, but we were also able to find each other, share the ball, and force turnovers.”

Conley, who obtained 1,000 points on a free throw during the third quarter of action, scored 10 of New Boston’s 24 points in the opening quarter and added nine tallies in the fourth quarter to help close the affair out. The senior obtained four assists in addition to his rebound total.

Kyle Sexton, who scored 10 points in the first quarter and obtained 17 points by the end of the first half of play, ultimately nestled in right behind Conley with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Kyle McQuithy added three treys and obtained 10 of his 13 points in the second half to go along with seven rebounds, while Alex Meade, who scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Drake Truitt, who added 10, rounded out the double-figure scorers.

New Boston’s depth, however, was still evident even behind the five double-figure scorers. Tyler Caldwell, who overcame nagging injuries to obtain six points and six assists, provided energy, as did Eddie Phipps and Malachi Potts. The group of eight — who finally were altogether this season for the first time — forced 26 Symmes Valley turnovers and obtained 22 assists en route to obtaining the 89-point output.

“We were able to keep fresh legs in the basketball game, and when we scored 30 points in the fourth quarter, we were still pushing the ball,” Cox said. “We pushed the ball tonight with a tempo and a mindset that we were going to get a shot quick and take the first good look that we had. We played really good, and I think that we’re only getting better and better as we go. We’re trying to make a case and show that we’re a top-tier team. The SOC I is tough. When you have to go against Adam Betten, Adam Bailey, Chad Coffman, Tiny (Garrick Anderson), Dirk Hollar, and PJ Fitch, who is one of the best coaches, hands down, that’s crazy, and you aren’t even mentioning Tom Barrick in that discussion yet. Every coach in our league is good. Every coach in our league knows how to get their teams prepared.”

Despite the loss, Symmes Valley put together another strong effort, which was led by Jack Leith’s 23 points. Leith scored 15 of his 23 points in the final period to keep the Vikings within striking distance throughout. Brock Carpenter, who was the second of five Symmes Valley players to finish with double-figures, obtained six of his 14 points in the first quarter, while Layken Gothard, Hunter Adams, and Nick Klaiber finished with 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

With the victory, New Boston, who improved to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in SOC I action, will turn its attention to another major SOC I showdown on Friday evening when the Tigers travel to Green for a conference matchup.

“We’re very pleased with how we’re playing,” Cox said. “We’ve got a very big game at Green on Friday, and Dirk (Hollar) has done a great job. I know that he’s going to have the Bobcats hungry, and that’s always a tough place to play in Franklin Furnace. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”

Symmes Valley, who fell to 8-8 overall and 4-7 in SOC I action, will make the trip to East on Friday evening.

Defeat Symmes Valley, 89-76

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT