Minford, ND ranked in top-10 of AP Poll

Even if a team runs the table throughout the regular season, it’s always important for a team to play its best basketball as the postseason is approaching.

And while the Minford and Notre Dame girls basketball programs, along with the Oak Hill boys basketball program, have rolled through their respective regular season slate, the scary part is the fact that each of the three units — who are a combined 51-0 over the course of the 2017-18 season — seem to be hitting an elevated stride as the regular season draws to a close.

Division III Girls Basketball Poll — Minford (18-0, t-10, 26 points)

After rolling to a 15-0 start prior to last week’s run, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program turned the dial up to 100 in its contests against Jackson, West, and Waverly, holding the former pair to less than 20 points in each affair and just 30 points combined while winning all three of its affairs by at least 37 points or more.

Minford started off the week with a 62-13 plastering of Jackson, where Erin Daniels broke the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring mark within the first quarter of play by scoring 10 points to eclipse the scoring mark of 1,379 points set by Cheryl Preston-Bolender. The Falcons then proceeded to take a 36-2 advantage en route to the sizeable victory.

Then, after holding West completely scoreless during a 30-0 first quarter that ultimately turned into a 75-17 victory for Minford, the Falcons’ offense blew up again behind another impressive performance from Daniels, who dropped 38 points in a 73-37 victory over Waverly. Fellow running mate Ashley Blankenship also added 18 for the Lady Falcons.

For the 2017-18 season, Minford has scored 65.1 points per affair, while giving up just 32.6 points per contest.

Division IV Girls Basketball Poll — Notre Dame (19-0, No. 7, 86 points)

In their three contests over the past week, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program held Oak Hill, East, and Mowrystown Whiteoak to less than 30 points as the Lady Titans continued to roll.

In each contest, Katie Dettwiller proved to be terrific, obtaining a double-double in each contest. Dettwiller was especially tremendous against Oak Hill in Notre Dame’s 47-27 victory over the Lady Oaks, collecting 21 points, 11 blocks, and nine rebounds for the contest.

Overall, Dettwiller leads the team with 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest on 76 percent shooting, which is closely folllowed by Lexi Smith’s 14 points and 8.8 rebounds per affair on 55 percent from the field. Ava Hassel (9.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 steals, 2.5 rebounds), Taylor Schmidt (8.5 points, 3.8 steals, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds), and Molly Hoover (5.6 assists, 2.9 steals) are also among the main contributors for the stout Notre Dame girls basketball program.

For the 2017-18 season, Notre Dame is averaging 65.2 points per bout while allowing just 28.8 points per affair.

Division III Boys Basketball Poll — Oak Hill (14-0, No. 5, 78 points and one first-place vote)

Overall, the balance of Oak Hill’s unit has been tremendous once again as Mason Darby, Mitchell Hale, and Landon Carroll have all eclipsed the 1,000-point mark this season for the Oaks. Nolan Carroll adds to a deep and talented roster.