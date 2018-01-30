Posted on by


Vern Riffe School Cardinals Dustin Adkins and George Jewell prepare to catch a pass from Michael Kirkendall (3). Johnny Royalty defends against the Open Door Jets on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Open Door School. The Cardinals went on to win the game, 44-21.


Submitted Photos

VRS Cardinals player Johnny Royalty faces off against an Open Door School Jets player during Tuesday’s game in Ironton. The Cardinals took home the win, 44-21. They’ll face their river city rivals again on Feb. 20 at VRS.


Submitted Photos

Vern Riffe School Cardinals player Johnny Royalty puts up a shot against the Open Door Jets on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Open Door School. The Cardinals went on to win the game, 44-21.


Submitted Photos

