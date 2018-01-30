Clay, ND, SW emerge with W’s

Clay 55, Northwest 38

Behind an outstanding performance from Jensen Warnock, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to claim its 12th victory of the 2017-18 season as Clay defeated the Northwest Mohawks’ girls basketball program, 55-38, on Monday evening in McDermott.

Warnock, who has been a strong figure all season for the Lady Panthers, was impressive in every facet on Monday evening as the 5-10 junior obtained 31 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and two steals while shooting 10-of-17 from the field. The stat-stuffer added a 3-of-6 mark from three-point range to boot en route to capping off arguably her best performance of the season.

Following Warnock’s play was Sophia Balestra, who continued to add onto her gritty play by collecting seven points, eight rebounds, and four steals for the affair, and Regan Osborn, who obtained six points, two assists, and two steals on her own. Hunnter Adams’ five points, Skylar Artis’ five assists, five steals, and three rebounds, and Jaelyn Warnock’s five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block rounded out the strong efforts for Clay.

The Lady Panthers, who are 12-6 overall, will return to action on Wednesday evening at home against Mowrystown Whiteoak, while Northwest will return to conference play on Thursday evening when the Lady Mohawks travel to Oak Hill.

Notre Dame 55, Valley 25

Behind another dominating defensive display, the No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program again made strong inroads as Notre Dame defeated Valley, 55-25, on Monday evening in Lucasville to move to 19-0 on the year.

The Lady Titans, who didn’t allow the Lady Indians to accumulate more than eight points in any quarter of action, were led by Katie Dettwiller, who put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, four steals, and four assists to just one turnover on 71 percent shooting from the field. Taylor Schmidt followed Dettwiller’s efforts up by accumulating a team-high 14 points, seven rebounds, and five steals while shooting at a 50 percent clip to create a strong inside-outside combo threat, while Molly Hoover helped initiate the offense by collecting eight assists, six points, and four steals while turning the ball over just three times on the evening.

Ava Hassel’s seven points and three steals, along with Lexi Smith’s seven rebounds and five points, were all critical marks for Notre Dame. Valley, who fell to 6-12 overall, was led by Bre Call’s eight tallies. Karsyn Conaway added seven for the Lady Indians while Chalee Hettinger obtained six points.

Valley will play at Wheelersburg on Thursday evening to round out its SOC II schedule while Notre Dame will have a big matchup looming on Thursday evening when the Lady Titans travel to New Boston to engage in a battle for the SOC I title.

South Webster 46, Jackson 27

Behind a double-double from Ellie Jo Johnson and a strong defensive effort, the South Webster Jeeps’ girls basketball program picked up a quality win over the Jackson Ironladies by claiming a 46-27 victory to move to 11-7 on the year with the win.

Johnson, who has signed with Morehead State University to play at the NCAA Division I level, obtained 22 points, 10 rebounds, and a steal to lead the way and was aided by a strong effort in all corners from Avery Zempter, who added eight points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Kaylee Hadinger collected five points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Madison Cook obtained five points, eight rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist to round out the main productions.

Karli Montgomery, Adrianna Blanton, Rose Stephens, Baylee Cox, Kelsi Montgomery, and Ilenia Barbarossa added six points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and a block between them to round out the winning cause for the Lady Jeeps, who will play at Minford on Thursday evening.

