ND girls, NB boys prevail

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 68, Whiteoak 21

Behind yet another dominating performance from Katie Dettwiller, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program made quick work of the Whiteoak Lady ‘Cats’ girls basketball program, 68-21, on Saturday evening in Portsmouth.

Dettwiller, who is averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.1 blocks for the season on 76 percent shooting, put together a splendid performance by collecting 21 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks on her own on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. Lexi Smith, Dettwiller’s running mate in the frontcourt, added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Titans.

Isabel Cassidy’s eight points, Chloe Delabar’s eight rebounds and seven points, Clara Hash’s six points, and Taylor Schmidt’s six steals and five points were all big for Notre Dame, who improved to 18-0 overall and 13-0 in SOC II play.

The Lady Titans will play at Valley on Monday evening in Lucasville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Symmes Valley 50, South Gallia 47 (OT)

Behind a career-high 27 points from Layken Gothard, the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program claimed a second hard-fought victory in as many days with a 50-47 overtime victory over the South Gallia Rebels’ boys basketball program on Saturday evening inCrown City.

Gothard, who added 11 rebounds and six steals onto his 27-point outing, scored 13 of his 27 points in the first half alone to will the Vikings to a 30-24 halftime advantage. The senior forward also scored four of Symmes Valley’s five points in the critical overtime session as the Vikings outscored the Rebels by a 5-2 tallyin the extra frame to claim the win.

Brock Carpenter’s seven points and nine rebounds, Nick Klaiber’s seven points and five rebounds, and Hunter Adams’ six points and six rebounds proved to be crucial for Symmes Valley, who improved to 8-7 overall and 4-6 in SOC I action.

“There was a packed house,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “The fans were very loud and it was a very fun game to be a part of. When the game was on the line, I was proud of how the guys were able to focus and come together to get the win.”

Eli Ellis’ 15 points and Curtis Haner’s 14 points led South Gallia, who overcame a 30-24 halftime deficit and a 38-34 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score at 45 at the end of the fourth quarter. Austin Stapleton’s eight points and Braxton Hardy’s seven tallies round out the Rebels’ cause.

“This was really a great basketball game,” Coffman said. It was a rivalry where both teams played as hard as they could. Our kids were able to step up and make just enough plays to get an exciting win. These kids grow up around each other, they know each other.”

Symmes Valley will take to the court again as the Vikings will make the trip to New Boston on Tuesday evening in a makeup affair.

Gallia Academy 76, Portsmouth 50

Despite obtaining 13 points from DJ Eley, nailing nine three-pointers as a unit, and battling the Gallia Academy Blue Devils’ boys basketball program to a 19-19 first-quarter tie, a 39-14 spurt between the second and third quarters of play proved to be nail in the coffin for the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program as Portsmouth fell to Gallia Academy, 76-50, on Saturday evening in Gallipolis.

Eley, who connected on three treys on the evening, led three double-figure scorers on the evening as the senior point guard was followed by Daniel Jordan’s 11 points and Danny Lattimore’s 10 tallies. Jordan and Eley each connected on three-pointers to kickstart a 12-2 Portsmouth run that ultimately helped tie the first-quarter score at 19, but a 12-0 run over the first 3:27 allowed Gallia Academy to pull away for good.

Matthew Fraulini’s six points, Isaac Kelly’s seven rebounds and six points, and Reese Johnson’s six rebounds were critical marks for Portsmouth, who fell to 9-5 overall and 4-4 in the OVC.

Gallia Academy, who improved to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in OVC action, was led by Zach Loveday, who collected 15 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks for the Blue Devils. The four-star Class of 2020 recruit was followed by Evan Wiseman’s 14 points, Justin McClelland’s 12 tallies, Logan Blaine’s 11, and Cory Call’s nine points and six rebounds.

Portsmouth will return to action on Tuesday evening when the Trojans head east to take on Chesapeake.

Friday (1/26)

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Boston 81, Clay 35

Behind a 51-point first-half output, the New Boston Tigers’ boys basketball program made its Homecoming affair against the Clay Panthers’ basketball program a fruitful one as New Boston defeated Clay, 81-35, on Friday evening in New Boston.

In all, five players, including Kyle Sexton, Kade Conley, Kyle McQuithy, Tyler Caldwell, and Drake Truitt, all finished in double-figures as the main quintet were feeling it all evening long. Sexton, who finished with a game-high 24 points, obtained 14 points in the opening half of play, while Caldwell scored all 14 of his points in the opening half of action. Conley, who obtained 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, McQuithy, who also added 14 total points, and Truitt, who collected 11 tallies on his own, rounded out the New Boston lineup.

“It’s always good to have five players reach double-figures,” Cox said. “When you have that balance, you’re always confident in your team being successful. We’ve been preaching about being balanced, being able to score from every position, and making teams have to defend us. Clay played us in zone and man-to-man. We were able to attack the paint against their man-to-man defense, and we were able to make some shots against their zone. It was just one of those things where we were clicking on all cylinders last night.”

Much of the points that the Tigers obtained on the evening, according to Cox, came due to New Boston’s ability to run its pressure defenses and traps effectively.

“Our team goal was to hold Clay to 35 points or less,” Cox said. “We really did a great job with our press. It was really working last night. When you have a team that’s as athletic as this one is, you can play the run-and-jump, man-to-man defense, and really just match up with anybody that you come up against as far as halfcourt sets are concerned. We’ve been working on situations where we can get our team into some running and jumping situations, and it’s really been paying off because we’ve been able to speed teams up and get them out of our rhythm.”

New Boston, who improved to 10-1 in SOC I action with the victory, has largely been led by the two-way play of Sexton, McQuithy’s embracement of a new role, and Malachi Potts, who has continued to provide a spark for his team with his pressure defense, his quickness, and his steady ballhandling up top.

“Kyle McQuithy’s whole demeanor has changed, and I’m proud of him for that,” Cox said. “He gets out there on the floor and is just diving for loose balls, making winning plays that are really helping us become a better basketball team. Kyle Sexton is just a defensive juggernaut. If he doesn’t get to guard the other team’s best player, he’s upset with me. That’s always good for a kid to have, especially as a freshman. I’m proud of him. Malachi has started the last three games for us, and he brings a sense of energy, hustle, and urgency to our lineup. He doesn’t care if he scores a bucket, he just wants to play hard and do the best that he can for this team. He brings great speed and quickness to the table, and his hustle and determination is unmatched. He does whatever the team needs out of him all year long and never stops hustling.”

New Boston will play host to Symmes Valley on Tuesday evening while Clay, who fell by a 61-43 tally to South Webster on Saturday evening in South Webster, will look to try to improve its mark against Western on Friday evening.

Portsmouth 79, South Point 53

Behind a 21-point first quarter and a 23-point third frame, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program proved to be strong from start to finish on the offensive end of the floor as Portsmouth made quick work of the South Point Pointers’ boys basketball program, 79-53, on Friday evening in Portsmouth.

Daniel Jordan, who was a force all evening from the low block, matched his season-high with 27 points. The senior allowed Portsmouth to overcome an early 7-0 deficit by scoring nine of the Trojans’ first 12 points. Portsmouth ultimately outscored South Point 21-4 to end the period up by 10, and wouldn’t relinquish the lead from that point forward.

Isaac Kelly aided the cause as the senior obtained 14 points, including a trio of three-point field goals, to help spread the floor for Portsmouth. DJ Eley’s nine points, along with eight points apiece from Matthew Fraulini and Reese Johnson, and four points each from Gabe Gambill and Danny Lattimore, were big in the winning cause.

Symmes Valley 59, Notre Dame 55

Despite jumping out to an early 11-0 lead and putting three players in double-figures, the Notre Dame Titans’ boys basketball program wasn’t able to claim a huge conference victory at home as Notre Dame fell to Symmes Valley, 59-55, on Friday evening in Portsmouth.

Ben Mader, who scored a team-high 16 points for the Titans, led the way by scoring seven of his 16 tallies in the opening quarter of play, which helped Notre Dame take a 16-9 lead after a quarter of play. Caleb Nichols, who sat right behind Mader with 13 points in the contest, nailed all three of his treys in the opening half of action en route to scoring nine of his 13 points in the opening pair of stanzas, while Miles Shipp added 11 points for the Titans.

“Notre Dame is a much improved team,” Coffman said. “Their coaching staff has done a great job with those players. We really had to dig deep and work to come back. I thought that we showed a great deal of heart and toughness to be able to come back and then to be able to finish the game on the road with a big league win.”

Layken Gothard, who began his strong weekend with a 21-point barrage on Friday evening, scored 11 of his 21 points in the opening half of play to keep the Vikings around, while Brock Carpenter added 12 — six coming in the first half — to provide a spark offensively for Symmes Valley.

The big difference, however, came in the fourth and final quarter of action. Austin Mannon, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, Hunter Adams, who added six of his eight in the fourth quarter of play, and Nick Klaiber, who scored exactly half of his eight-point output in the final frame, combined with Carpenter to go a stellar 15-of-19 from the free throw line. The result of that effort proved to be a 21-point fourth-quarter that allowed Symmes Valley to overcome the early 11-point gap en route to obtaining the four-point win.

“We have really faced some adversity the last few weeks with a combination of sickness, weather, and injuries,” Coffman said. “The work ethic of our young men and their toughness really makes them a fun group to be around and coach.”

Notre Dame will travel to West Union for a nonconference battle on Tuesday evening.

SV takes pair, Portsmouth splits OVC affairs

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT