Hall competing in Scout Trout AA Bowl

Being a key member of an offensive line that paved the way for an offense to garner 302.6 yards per contest is a good way to garner some postseason accolades.

With an impressive high school career behind him, West’s Jacob Hall certainly garnered notice for his play during the season for blocking for an offense that claimed those kind of stats. Hall, along with Oak Hill standouts Caleb Johnson and Ramsey Sites, were selected as Scout Trout All-Americans and will be playing as part of the Class of 2018’s All-American contest, which will commence at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Hall, who is listed at 5-10, 230, primarily played center and defensive tackle for the Senators, but is classified as an athlete who can play all across the offensive and defensive lines. This is evidenced by his 4.2 shuttle, his 4.9 40-yard dash, his 9-0 broad jump, and the fact that the senior can bench press 225 pounds a total of 16 times, according to the Scout Trout website.

Johnson, who will play at his natural position of quarterback, and Sites, who could, like Hall, see time both ways as a fullback and as a defensive tackle, also figure to play an integral part in the contest.

Minford, Notre Dame in Tackett’s Body Shop Classic

With the success of the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program and the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program evident in addition to its talent, the duo will be participating in its second classic in a three-week span on Saturday, Feb. 3 when the pair match up with two talented opponents to its south and east, respectively.

The matchups below are according to Ironton head coach Doug Graham. Admission is $7 and covers hopeful attendees for all five games.

Game 1 — 12:00

Washington Court House 15-1 — ranked 12th in Ohio Division II (5-8 sophomore Rayana Burns, 6’0” junior and 1,000 point scorer Hannah Haithcock)

Chesapeake High School 8-7 — Has the talents of four-year starters Brooke Webb and Natalee Hall.

Game 2 — 1:45

West Carter 17-2 — 5-10 junior Morgan Berry and 5-4 eighth-grader Allie Stone.

Minford 17-0 — ranked 13th in Ohio Division III (5-8 senior Erin Daniels, signed with Ashland University, and 6-3 junior Ashley Blankenship along with 5-10 junior Caitlyn Puckett)

Game 3 — 3:30

Waynesville 15-0 — ranked sixth in Ohio Division III (5-5 senior and 1,000 point scorer Aubrey Rains along with 5-6 junior Rachel Murray, the school’s all-time leading scorer, and 6-0 senior Marcella Sizer D1 soccer)

Ashland Paul Blazer 13-4 — (5-8 senior Mykasa Robinson signed with the University of Louisville, 5-7 junior Julia Parker and 5-8 junior Miranda Martin)

Game 4 — 5:15

Portsmouth Notre Dame — 17-0, ranked ninth in Ohio Division IV (6-4 junior Katie Dettwiller, 6-0 senior Lexi Smith {signed with Wheeling Jesuit Volleyball} and 5-4 freshman Ava Hassel)

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers — 12-4 record (Glenville State signee 5-10 senior Lexi Wise and 5-10 sophomore Lexie Arden who is being recruited by several Division I schools)

Game 5 — 7:00

Miami Trace — 14-2, ranked 10th in Ohio Division II (6-0 senior Tanner Bryant, Florida Gulf Coast signee, 6-0 senior Victoria Fliehman, signed with Cedarville and 5-7 sophomore Shay McDonald) 2017 Division II Ohio Girls Basketball Final Four Participant

George Rogers Clark — 13-5, returns the majority of their team from an Elite Eight performance in the 2017 KHSAA Sweet 16. GRC is highlighted by 5-10 junior Hayley Harrison who has verbally pledged to Tennessee-Martin.

