Clay, Minford, ND, Valley obtain wins

Thursday (1/25)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valley 54, Northwest 46

Behind 22 points from Bre Call and big efforts from Maddie Wright and Hannah Conley, who obtained 11 points apiece, the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program was able to obtain another momentum-building victory with postseason play looming in a couple of weeks as Valley improved to 6-11 overall and 4-8 in SOC II play with a 54-46 victory over the Northwest Mohawks’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Lucasville.

Call, who has been an excellent presence in the backcourt for Valley all season long, scored 11 points in each half to will the Indians to the victory. The sophomore hit six crucial free throws in the fourth quarter to allow Valley to establish the lead. Conley added five points in the first half and six in the second, while Wright, who, along with Billie Jennice, were honored on Senior Night collected six points in the first half and five in the second to put Valley over the top.

Northwest was led by young freshman standout Haidyn Wamsley, who poured in an impressive 14-point output — seven each in the first and second halves — behind her three treys on the evening. Valerie Eury scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter while Magen McClurg, Keriah Potts, and Abby Baer finished with six, six, and five points, respectively, for the Lady Mohawks.

Northwest will host Clay on Monday evening while Valley will play host to Notre Dame in a pair of SOC I vs. SOC II matchups.

Minford 73, Waverly 36

Behind an incredible 38-point performance from Erin Daniels, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program proceeded to face no trouble with the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program as Minford handled Waverly, 73-36, in a girls basketball contest that was held on Thursday evening in Minford.

Daniels, who on Monday eclipsed the program’s all-time scoring record with 23 points, followed the amazing evening up with 18 points — in the opening half, alone. The senior, who hit three treys and connected on five of her six free throw attempts on the evening, followed the opening half barrage with a 20-point second half to round out the outstanding performance in outscoring Waverly by herself.

Fellow teammate Ashley Blankenship, who collected 18 points on her own, obtained 10 points in the first half and provided an excellent one-two punch for the Lady Falcons. Blankenship went 4-of-6 from the free throw line. Marissa Risner collected a pair of three-pointers and nailed each of her three free throw attempts to lead the Minford brigade.

Waverly was again led by freshman Zoiee Smith, who collected 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the contest. Smith, who scored seven points for the contest, was followed by Hailey Robinson’s seven points and three rebounds. Carli and Kami Knight combined for 11 points and nine rebounds to round out the Lady Falcons’ efforts.

Minford (18-0, 13-0 SOC II) will see the court again next Thursday when it plays at South Webster. Waverly, who fell to 6-12 overall and 3-9 in SOC II play, will host West next Thursday.

Clay 56, Symmes Valley 43

Behind a strong shooting display from gritty off guard Regan Osborn, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program emerged with a critical SOC I victory as Clay defeated Symmes Valley, 56-43, to move to 11-6 overall and 9-4 in SOC I action with its road win in Willow Wood.

Osborn, who obtained 22 points and three steals, led the way for the Lady Panthers, who also got strong contributions from Jensen Warnock (17 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and two assists) and Sophia Balestra (six points, 14 rebounds, three steals), as per the norm.

Cameron DeLotell, who obtained nine points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists, and Skylar Artis, who collected six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and a block, also proved to be critical for Clay on the evening.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Northwest on Monday evening for a nonconference bout.

Notre Dame 52, East 10

Behind their two anchors in the low post, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program continued their strong roll as Notre Dame collected its 17th win a row to start the season with a 52-10 victory over the East Tartans’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Sciotoville.

Katie Dettwiller, who has been a force throughout the last few weeks with her 6-4 frame, once again led Notre Dame by collecting 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Lexi Smith added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting in her return to the lineup, while Isabel Cassidy put together another strong performance in limited time with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Ava Hassel (seven points, 2-of-3 shooting), Taylor Schmidt (five points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals), and Ali Smith (five assists, three steals) rounded out the strong effort for Notre Dame.

The Lady Titans (17-0, 13-0 SOC I) will play host to Whiteoak on Saturday afternoon. East, who fell to 0-16 overall and 0-12 in SOC I action, will take on Western next Thursday in Latham.

Chesapeake 52, Portsmouth 19

Despite a 12-point outing from Jasmine Eley and a contest where the Portsmouth Trojans’ girls basketball program played a strong Chesapeake Panthers’ girls basketball program to within an 18-10 margin at halftime, the Lady Trojans ultimately fell to the Lady Panthers, 52-19, on Thursday evening in Chesapeake.

Eley hit a trey and went 5-of-8 from the free throw line en route to leading Portsmouth in scoring. Layla Kegg, Destiny McKenzie, and Shaya Kidder scored the remaining seven points for the Lady Trojans.

Portsmouth will travel to Fairland on Monday evening.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

