When a team runs the table against stout competition, there is no question that said unit deserves pub of some type.

On Monday evening, three Scioto County girls basketball teams and an undefeated SOC II boys basketball program continued to impress state voters as the Notre Dame, Minford, and New Boston girls basketball programs, along with the Oak Hill boys basketball program, garnered AP votes inside their respective divisional polls on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AP Division IV Poll

Notre Dame Lady Titans 16-0 (No. 9, 34 points)

Notre Dame, who defeated Eastern by a 66-17 margin and then added to it with an impressive 64-47 victory over Nelsonville-York at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown in Proctorville over the weekend, finally made its first appearance inside the state’s top 10 at No. 9 overall.

The Lady Titans are currently led by Katie Dettwiller, who is averaging 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.5 blocks per contest on 77 percent shooting from the field, while Lexi Smith, who has missed the last three affairs, is close behind with 15.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per bout on 60 percent shooting. Ava Hassel (10.1 points per bout, four assists, 3.1 steals per affair), Molly Hoover (5.9 assists, 2.8 steals), and Taylor Schmidt (8.6 points, 3.7 steals) comprise the primary starting five.

New Boston Lady Tigers 12-2 (RV, No. 14, 16 points)

Other than a pair of losses to Notre Dame and Peebles, New Boston, who scored an impressive 70-62 victory over South Webster on Monday evening, has remained unblemished as well. Double-double machine Ali Hamilton leads the group, while Mariah Buckley, who scored 17 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career against the Lady Jeeps on Monday evening, heads the group out front. Kaylee Stone, Peyton Helphinstine, and Lexus Oiler — three rock-solid inside-outside scoring threats —round out the starting five.

AP Division III Poll

Minford Lady Falcons 16-0 (RV, No. 13, 18 points)

Minford, who tied the best start to a single season in school history in Monday evening’s 62-13 win over Jackson, is led by Erin Daniels, who scored 23 points to eclipse the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring record. Daniels, who has 1,396 points for her career, is just 139 points away from Steve Yeagle’s all-time school points mark.

However, Daniels isn’t just a one-woman show. Energy bug Caitlyn Puckett and promising 6-3 big Ashley Blankenship, along with the sharpshooting abilities of Marissa Risner and the play of Zoe Doll, Maddie Slusher, and Livi Shonkwiler have also been big so far this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

AP Division III Poll

Oak Hill Oaks (No. 6, 89 points)

Oak Hill, who is ranked as the No. 6 team in Division III with 89 points, holds a 13-0 record. The unit has been bolstered by not only the efforts of Mitchell Hale and Landon and Nolan Carroll, but Mason Darby, who transferred in from Rock Hill. Fairland (t-8 in Division II), Gallia Academy (t-13 in Division II), and Logan (t-9 in Division I) are the additional units ranked in the Southeast District realm.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

