ND, NB, West score victories

Monday (1/22)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 47, Oak Hill 27

Behind another splendid performance from Katie Dettwiller, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program claimed another impressive victory over a Division III program by defeating the Oak Hill Oaks’ girls basketball program, 42-27, in a nonconference bout on Monday evening in Oak Hill.

Dettwiller, who has been a dominant force in the low post for Notre Dame, accumulated 25 points, nine rebounds, and an astounding 11 blocks to control the contest from start to finish. The 6-4 junior shot 85 percent (11-of-13) from the field.

Ava Hassel (eight points, five rebounds), Taylor Schmidt (five points, five assists, three steals), Ali Smith (five points), and Molly Hoover (five points, four assists, two steals, two points) contributed from the backcourt, while Clara Hash aided the winning cause with nine rebounds — including seven offensive boards — and two points.

Notre Dame (16-0) will get back to SOC I competition on Thursday evening when it plays East. Oak Hill, who fell to 8-8 overall, will dive back into SOC II action when the Lady Oaks take to the road to face South Webster.

New Boston 70, South Webster 62

Behind 22 points from Ali Hamilton and 17 additional tallies from newly-minted 1,000-point scorer Mariah Buckley, the New Boston Tigers’ girls basketball program collected a big nonconference victory as New Boston defeated the South Webster Jeeps’ girls basketball program, 70-62, on Monday evening in New Boston.

Hamilton, who led four double-figure scorers with her output, obtained 19 of her 22 points in the first half, while Buckley, who became the third family sibling to reach 1,000 points, scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half — and hit 15 of her 18 free throw attempts in the contest — to held lead the Lady Tigers to a victory. Peyton Helphinstine scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter of play and Kaylee Stone hit three of New Boston’s five treys en route to an 11-point outing to round out the double-figure scorers.

Lexus Oiler, who obtained six points, and Taylen Hickman, who added four, rounded out the efforts for New Boston, who improved to 12-2 with the victory.

South Webster, who fell to 10-6 on the year with the loss, was led by Ellie Jo Johnson’s 22 points. Johnson scored 16 of her 22 tallies in the second half en route to leading the Lady Jeeps’ output. Baylee Cox joined her senior teammate in double-figures by scoring all 10 of her points in the second half of action. Madison Cook, who scored all eight of her points in the third period, Kaylee Hadinger and Avery Zempter, who added seven points apiece, Rose Stephens, who scored all six of her points in the first half of play, and Kelsi Montgomery, who added a bucket for the Lady Jeeps, rounded out the output.

New Boston will suit up in road bouts against Green and Eastern on Wednesday and Thursday as it jumps back into SOC I play while South Webster will host Oak Hill as the Lady Jeeps look to claim the rematch between the two programs.

West 53, Adena 46 (OT)

Behind an amazing performance from Morgan Rigsby and a gritty performance from MaKayla White, the West Senators’ girls basketball program scored a critical nonconference victory on its home floor as the Lady Senators toppled Adena, 53-46, in overtime on Monday evening in West Portsmouth.

Rigsby, who has been improving steadily throughout the season, obtained a crucial 22-point, 20-rebound effort to will West to the win. White, who was playing her first game since Dec. 28 due to a torn meniscus — and played with it still torn awaiting surgery — obtained a 12-point, seven-assist, five-rebound effort as the Lady Senators grabbed a 26-21 halftime lead, held off a strong Adena charge in the third quarter to force overtime, and outscored the Lady Warriors 12-5 in overtime to take home the victory.

“It took MaKayla a little while to get in the flow of the game,” West head coach Jason Claytor said. “She hasn’t played in a while, and after tonight’s game is going to be out again for a couple of weeks. We hope we can get her back and healthy before tournament time. Once she got in the flow, she was good and so were we. Down the stretch, I felt like Morgan and MaKayla took the game over offensively. Morgan is playing at an unbelievably high level right now. Her growth this season has been monumental.”

In addition to Rigsby and White, Emily Sissel added a huge 12-point effort to join the pair in double-figures, while Jordyn Swords and Abbi Pack combined to add seven points to the cause. Mackenzie Boggs and Taylor Coleman proved to be critical with their contributions on the floor from a hustle standpoint.

“All of the girls were instrumental in this one,” Claytor said. “Whether is was a timely rebound by Abbi Pack, a clutch shot by Jordyn Swords, key passes by Emily Sissel, and critical and important minutes and time from Mackenzie Boggs and Taylor Coleman, everyone was critical. I thought that we played extremely hard the entire night.”

With the win, West will look to continue its momentum into a rivalry matchup with Wheelersburg at home on Thursday evening in an SOC II bout.

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Clay 49

Despite a 19-point, 10-rebound, seven-block performance from Clay’s Jensen Warnock, the Lady Panthers weren’t able to emerge victories in a road bout as Clay fell to Chillicothe Huntington, 55-49, on Monday evening.

Warnock, who also obtained three assists and a steal in the contest, was aided by the play of Sophia Balestra, who obtained 15 points, nine rebounds, and a blocked shot. Cameron DeLotell (eight points, two blocked shots, steal), Regan Osborn (five points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, block), Jaelyn Warnock (four points, block), and Huntter Adams (four points) rounded out the efforts for the Lady Panthers (10-6).

Clay, who is 8-4 in SOC I play, will resume conference action on Thursday evening against Symmes Valley.

Washington Court House 53, Waverly 28

Despite obtaining another strong all-around effort from Zoiee Smith, the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program couldn’t muster a victory on Monday evening as Waverly fell to Washington Court House, 53-28, in a nonconference battle between the two programs.

Smith, who ultimately finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists, was followed by Kami Knight (five points, four rebounds), Kiara Smith (four points, eight rebounds), and Carli Knight (four points, three rebounds).

“We came out and could not make a basket,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “We were getting really good looks but were not able to convert. You simply cannot do that against any team, let alone a team of Washington Court House’s caliber. It doesn’t get any easier Thursday night against an undefeated Minford squad.”

Waverly fell to 6-11 on the year with the loss.

Saturday (1/20)

South Point 53, South Webster 49

On Saturday, South Webster suffered a hard luck loss against South Point in a nonconference battle on Monday evening, falling to the Lady Pointers by a 53-49 count.

Madison Cook, who scored eight points in both halves for South Webster, finished with a game-high 16 for the Lady Jeeps. Ellie Jo Johnson scored 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter of action while Avery Zempter added eight of her 10 tallies in the second quarter of action. Baylee Cox, who scored all six of her points in the first half, and Kelsi Montgomery, who obtained all four of her points in the fourth quarter of action, rounded out the South Webster side of things.

Leah Lawson (13 points), Madison Kearns and Maddy Khounlavong (11 points), and Kate Mundy (10 points) all finished in double-figures to lead South Point, with Lawson obtaining nine of her 13 points in the opening quarter of action as the Lady Pointers ultimately emerged victorious.

White grits out torn meniscus

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT