Bears take down Campbellsville, Georgetown

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program won the marquee matchup of the weekend in the Mid-South Conference, outlasting No. 3-ranked Campbellsville, 73-63, at Powell Athletic Center.

A pair of Jordan Doram baskets would put Campbellsville up 4-0 early, but Shawnee State immediately fought back. Madison Ridout (SR/Jackson, Ohio) scored a basket and a pair of free throws from Hannah Miller (JR/Coal Grove, Ohio) would allow the Bears to tie the score up at four. Sienna King (FR/Shelby, Ohio) then proceeded to hit an open post shot to put SSU up. Campbellsville would tie the score, but the Bears responded with six straight points to go up 12-6. However, SSU would go cold over the rest of the period, and Campbellsville rallied to tie the game at 12-12 after one quarter as a result.

A hotly contested second quarter saw neither team taking more than a three-point lead for the period. A Shania Massie (JR/Greenfield, Ohio) turnover gave Campbellsville its first lead since the early going when Madison Kaiser hit a three to put Campbellsville up, 19-17. The Tigers held that lead until 3:06 to play in the first half, when Madison Ridout hit a layup to put SSU back on top, 24-23. Alexus Calhoun followed by tying the game up at 27 a few minutes later, but Shawnee State again retook the lead on a three from Bailey Cummins (SO/Brooksville, Kentucky), the first SSU hit in the game, to take a 30-27 lead. Madison Stewart would beat the buzzer from 12 feet to push the Shawnee State lead to 30-29 at halftime.

In the third quarter of action, back-to-back baskets from King and Cummins would put SSU up 34-29 to start the third quarter. Cummins then hit a three minutes later to put Shawnee State up nine points, and a Hannah Miller basket eventually pushed that lead to 10, 49-39. Campbellsville chipped away at the advantage, which was Shawnee State’s largest of the game, going on a 5-0 run at the end of the third to cut the SSU lead to 54-50 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth period, Shawnee State continued to hold Campbellsville out of reach. Kaiser’s three cut the lead to 61-59, but Campbellsville got no closer. A pair of free throws from Ridout and a Miller three would push the lead out to seven points, and Lydia Poe (JR/Jackson, Ohio) scored late to push the lead out to nine. From there, Shawnee State would hit free throws down the stretch to close the game out.

Madison Ridout and Bailey Cummins each had 18 points to lead Shawnee State. Sienna King added 11 and Hannah Miller had 10 to lead the Bears.

Jordan Doram had 16 points to lead Campbellsville. Alexus Calhoun added 10 points. Campbellsville, who was forcing 27 turnovers per game heading into the affair, were only able to force 13 Shawnee State miscues.

The win improves Shawnee State to 18-3 on the season and 5-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Campbellsville falls to 18-3 and 4-1 in the league. The win moves Shawnee State into sole possession of first place in the league, and gives SSU a 15-12 advantage in the all-time series, including wins in the last four games against Campbellsville.

Shawnee State returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 25 when the Bears host Life in Mid-South Conference action. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18 — Shawnee State 91, Georgetown 50

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program stayed perfect in Mid-South Conference play on Thursday night, routing Georgetown 91-50 at Reid-Davis Alumni Gymnasium.

The Bears got off to an early lead in the first quarter. After Markizjah Mimms hit a three to put Georgetown up 6-5, the Bears went on a 7-0 run, capped by a three from Ashton Lovely (JR/Jamestown, Ohio). The Bears would continue to hold off the Tigers, but Kennedy Flynn’s buzzer-beater would cut the SSU lead at the end of the first quarter to seven as SSU led 21-14.

The second quarter was much of the same as Shawnee State held off Georgetown to start. However, SSU soon proceeded to put the game away early with a run. With the Bears leading 30-21, Laken Smith (FR/Waverly, Ohio) started the run with 3:21 to go. SSU eventually scored 10 straight to take a 40-21 lead, then Hannah Miller (JR/Coal Grove, Ohio) would hit a buzzer beater to end the half after a pair of Lydia Graves free throws to put SSU up 43-23 at the half.

Shawnee State cruised into the second half, pushing their lead even further. The Bears went up 60-30 for their first 30-point lead of the contest on a pair of Madison Ridout (SR/Jackson, Ohio) free throws with 4:46 left to go in the third quarter. The lead would expand to 34 by the end of the third, and to 40 with 5:29 left in the fourth. Shawnee State would continue to cruise to the win, eventually taking home a 41-point win.

Ashton Lovely led all scorers with 23 points for Shawnee State. Laken Smith and Bailey Cummins (SO/Brooksville, Kentucky) each had 14, Shania Massie (JR/Greenfield, Ohio) and Madison Ridout both had 13 and Hannah Miller added 12.

Raegan Williams was the lone Georgetown player in double figures, with 10 points. Georgetown fell to 7-12 and 1-3 in the league with the loss.

Shawnee State’s Bailey Cummins dribbles the basketball in the backcourt. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_Bailey_Cummins_BPC.jpg Shawnee State’s Bailey Cummins dribbles the basketball in the backcourt.