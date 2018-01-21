SW emerges with win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday (1/19)

South Webster 59, Valley 50

Behind a monstrous 33-point, 17-rebound performance from Shiloah Blevins, the South Webster Jeeps’ boys basketball program was able to hold off a strong charge from the Valley Indians’ boys basketball program en route to taking home a 59-50 victory on Friday evening in South Webster.

Blevins, who proved to be his tremendous self once more with 33 points and 17 rebounds, led the way for the Jeeps (5-6, 4-5 SOC II), while Andrew Smith joined his fellow classmate in double-figures. Levi Murphy, Devyn Coriell, Jacob Ruth, and Samuel Holstein all got on the board for South Webster by combining for 12 points on their own.

Valley, who fell to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in the league, was led by Tyler Mitchell’s 17 points. Tanner Cunningham followed with an 11-point outing while Kayden Mollette and Brady Lykins chipped in nine and six points, respectively. Andrew Shope, Mason Zaler, and Connor Fell combined for five points to round out the Indians’ efforts.

Both units will turn their attention to nonconference bouts on Tuesday evening as South Webster will play host to Jackson while Valley will host Notre Dame.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday (1/20)

Ironton 52, Valley 40

Despite obtaining a 16-point outing from Bre Call, the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to claim victory over Ironton as Mark Merritt’s club fell by a 52-40 margin to Doug Graham’s unit in a nonconference bout that was played in Lucasville on Saturday afternoon.

Call, who has been strong all season out front for the Lady Indians, scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half to keep Valley in Saturday’s affair. Karsyn Conaway scored seven of her nine in the second half of action and Hannah Conley scored each of her six tallies in the third quarter of play.

Maddie Wright, who scored all five of her points in the first half, and Bailee Day, who added all four of her points in the opening half, rounded out the efforts for Valley, who fell to 5-12 overall.

Ironton was led by Lexi Wise’s 18 points and Lexie Arden’s 16 tallies.

Valley will play host to Northwest on Thursday evening.

Westfall 57, West 35

Despite getting double-doubles from Morgan Rigsby and Emily Sissel, the West Senators’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to claim a nonconference victory as the Lady Senators fell to Westfall, 57-35, in a road bout that was held in Williamsport on Saturday afternoon.

Rigsby, who put together a monster effort with 15 points and 23 rebounds, and Sissel, who obtained 14 points and 12 rebounds, were big for West, as was Jordyn Swords, who hit a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter to cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to 10. However, the Lady Senators’ comeback ultimately fell short as Westfall came back with its own push en route to extending the lead out to the final buzzer.

“We are just looking for consistency right now,” West head coach Jason Claytor said. “We are young, but that isn’t an excuse. But I do believe that inexperience is starting to show. We have been struggling to score so we have focus on defense. However, our defense let us down in spots. I know it has been a crazy week, lots of off days, very little practice, and an 11 a.m. junior varsity tip at Westfall, which is an hour and a half on the bus, but we just have to find ways to battle through. I don’t know if all of those things got us out of a rhythm and we just weren’t ready to play, I don’t know. But I do know that we will fix it.”

West will face its second straight SVC opponent on Monday evening as the Lady Senators will play out of conference against Adena on Monday evening.

Valley, West girls fall to Ironton