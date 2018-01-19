Minford, ND, ‘Burg continue roll

Minford 65, Valley 28

Behind another strong effort from Erin Daniels, who put together a game-high 19 points, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program was able to up its record to a perfect 14-0 overall and obtain its 11th SOC II victory in as many outings with a 65-28 victory over the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Lucasville.

Daniels, who scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half of action, nailed two of Minford’s five treys on the evening as the Lady Falcons took a 15-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to leading at all stops during the contest. Forward Caitlyn Puckett joined Daniels in double-figures with 10 points for the contest.

Minford’s Ashley Blankenship, who put together an eight-point output, and Livi Shonkwiler, who scored all seven of her points in the first half of play, were critical for the Lady Falcons, while Marissa Risner and Maddie Slusher scored each of their five points in the opening half of play. Hannah Thacker, Hannah Tolle, and Marissa Watters each obtained two points on the evening while Zoe Doll added a heady presence on the floor for Minford.

Valley, who fell to 5-11 overall and 3-8 in SOC II action with the loss, was led by Bre Call, Karsyn Conaway, and Maddie Wright, who each obtained seven points apiece for the Lady Indians. Hannah Conley, Chalee Hettinger, and Kaity Howard combined for seven additional tallies to round out the efforts from Mark Merritt’s club.

With the victory, Minford will turn its attention to a huge Saturday evening bout when the Lady Falcons play host to Huntington (W. Va.) at 5:15 p.m. in Fairland. Valley, meanwhile, will also go out of conference for its next affair as the Lady Indians play host to Ironton on Saturday.

Notre Dame 66, Eastern 17

Behind another dominating defensive effort that included 21 steals as a unit and a 16-point, nine-rebound, seven-block, four-steal performance from Katie Dettwiller, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program faced no trouble in its 66-17 dispatching of Eastern on Thursday evening in Beaver.

Dettwiller, who accumulated the aforementioned numbers while shooting 70 percent from the field, got additional help from Clara Hash, who filled in nicely in extended action with 11 points and six rebounds for the contest on 57 percent shooting. Taylor Schmidt’s nine-point outing on 57 percent shooting, along with Ava Hassel’s eight points and three steals and an eight-point effort from Cassie Schaefer — who also shot 57 percent from the floor — were outstanding for the Lady Titans, who moved to 14-0 overall and 12-0 in SOC I action with the victory.

Molly Hoover’s four steals, Isabel Cassidy’s three swipes, and seven rebounds and three steals from Claire Dettwiller were also huge for Notre Dame, who didn’t allow Eastern to score any more than six points in any particular frame and held the Lady Eagles to just one point in the first quarter of action. Eastern fell to 2-12 overall and 1-10 in SOC I action with the defeat.

With the win, Notre Dame, like Minford, will turn its attention to a big test against Nelsonville-York on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. as it participates in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 29

Behind a combined 23 points from the dynamic duo of Ellie Ruby and Abbie Kallner, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ girls basketball program was able to garner its 10th win of the year as the Lady Pirates defeated the Waverly Lady Tigers’ girls basketball program, 37-29, in a contest that was held in Wheelersburg on Thursday evening.

Ruby, who scored 12 points for the contest, obtained seven points in the second half of action while Kallner, who added 11 tallies, put up seven of her own in the final pair of stanzas as Wheelersburg overcame a 14-11 halftime deficit to garner the victory.

Seven also proved to be lucky for Kaylee Darnell, who scored each of her tallies in the final frame of play, while Ellie Kallner (five points) and Karlie Estep (two) combined for seven additional marks for the affair.

Waverly, who fell to 7-9 overall and 3-8 in SOC II action with the loss, showed flashes of brilliance through the affair as Carli Knight, who obtained 14 points, eight rebounds, and six steals, led the way. Knight scored 10 of the Lady Tigers’ 14 points en route to aiding Waverly out to the point.

“Carli had a phenomenal game,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “She kept moving and cutting on offense, and was anticipating on defense. We hope she continues making strides and that will make us a better team.”

Zoiee Smith and Kami Knight each collected six points apiece, with the former adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals, and the latter obtaining six points, three rebounds, and two steals to head up the charge.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team and how well we played despite all the adversity we have been facing off of the court,” Bonifield said. “These girls played their tails off and we gave ourselves a chance to win on the road against one of the top teams in our league.”

Wheelersburg (10-4, 8-4 SOC II) will entertain Greenfield-McClain in a strong nonconference tilt on Monday evening at home. Waverly will also take to nonconference action on Monday evening as the Lady Tigers will play Washington Court House in Waverly.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

