Carter earns trip to state free throw competition

By finishing in first place in the Ohio Elks South Central District free throw contest up in Newark on Saturday, Jan. 13, Franklin Furnace native and Portsmouth Elementary third-grade student Hayven Carter has earned a spot in the Ohio State Hoop Shoot Contest, which will commence on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in Gahanna.

Carter, who is the daughter of DJ and Abby Carter, won a local Elks Hoop Shoot Contest in Ironton back in December to reach district competition and continued her hot shooting by finishing in first place among all competitors.

The state tournament will be held at Gahanna Middle School South.

Lovely earns MSC Player of the Week

The Mid-South Conference announced on Monday morning that Ashton Lovely earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 15.

Lovely played two times last week and led Shawnee State to a pair of victories. On Thursday, Lovely had 24 points, four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Shawnee State’s 79-71 victory over No. 12 Lindsey Wilson. Lovely was 8-of-20 from the field in Thursday’s game and played just under 38 of the 40 minutes.

Lovely followed that up with another good game against (RV) Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday. Lovely led all scorers with 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had two assists and two steals. She shot 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-9 from three.

The award is the second of Lovely’s career. She earned the award in the last week of the Player of the Week awards last season, on Feb. 27. The award is also Shawnee State’s second of the season, with Bailey Cummins (SO/Brooksville, Kentucky) having earned the award on Nov. 27.

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program will play two crucial games this week. The Bears travel to Georgetown on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip-off, followed by an 8 p.m. tip against Campbellsville. The Bears will also find out their new NAIA Coaches’ Poll ranking tomorrow evening.

Smith, Putnam named track and field athletes of the week

The Shawnee State women’s track and field program swept the Mid-South Conference Athlete of the Week awards for track and field on Monday afternoon as Wheelersburg’s Brooke Smith carried over her strong cross country finish into track by nabbing the Track Athlete of the Week award, while Alexis Putnam was named Field Athlete of the Week.

Brooke Smith was named Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Otterbein Invitational, nabbing two top two finishes. Smith finished first in the 1,000 meter run with a time of 3:12.06. Smith then finished second in the one mile run, logging a time of 5:12.56.

Alexis Putnam was named Field Athlete of the Week after participating in her first track event in her Shawnee State career. Putnam finished second in the shot put at Otterbein on Saturday, throwing a distance of 11.82 meters. Putnam also finished ninth in the weight throw, throwing for a distance of 10.37 meters.

The award is the first for both athletes in track and field. Smith won four cross country athlete of the week awards this past season.

The Shawnee State track and field program is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Tiffin Dragon Open.

Three Bears named All-MSC