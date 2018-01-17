SW to hold Homecoming on Fri.

Into the Woods has been chosen as the theme for the Homecoming that South Webster will provide in 2017-2018. This event will take place on Friday between the junior varsity and varsity South Webster vs. Lucasville Valley contests.

The ceremony will feature Kaylee Hadinger, daughter of Jim and Kathi as Homecoming Queen. Miss Hadinger has selected Josiah Edwards, son of Dan and Kayla Edwards and Brayden Bockway, son of Tate and Valerie Bockway as her escorts.

Senior Attendant, Kayleigh Blevins, daughter of Richard and Jennifer Blevins and Michelle Easter, has chosen Markus Hagen, son of Ryan and Jennifer Hagen, as her escort.

This year’s Junior Attendant, Lexi Simpson, daughter of, Raymond and Mandy Stiles and Brandi Walker, will be escorted by Shiloah Blevins, son of Ivan and Lovealee Blevins.

The Sophomore Attendant is Mariah Stonerock, daughter of Howard Stonerock and Misty Murphy and will be escorted by Devyn Coriell, grandson of June Coriell.

This year’s Freshman Attendant is Maecee Johnson, daughter of Shane and Kristie Johnson. She will be escorted by Aidan Andrews, son of Frank and Emily Andrews.

Serving as Flower Girl will be Natalee Eskridge, daughter of Nick and Tomi Eskridge. Serving as Crown Bearer will be Easton Large, son of Matt and Megan Large.

Post game ceremonies will be culminated by the Annual Homecoming Dance for South Webster High School students and their approved guests.

Ms. Lisa Phipps will serve as homecoming advisor.

