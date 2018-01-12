Green, Minford, ND, SW emerge from crowd

Thursday (1/11)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Green 49, East 18

Behind yet another excellent performance from Kame Sweeney, the Green Bobcats’ girls basketball program was able to obtain its fourth win of the 2017-18 campaign, and its third win in the last five games, with a 49-18 victory over the East Tartans’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Sweeney, who has consistently provided a go-to presence on the low block for the Lady ‘Cats, scored 31 of Green’s 49 points on her own — including 18 of Green’s 21 points in the first quarter alone. Ava Jenkins and Kim Brown scored five points apiece while Logan Jones added four for the Lady ‘Cats, who improved to 4-11 overall and 2-8 in SOC I action.

“We played hard defensively tonight, and I was proud of our effort,” Green head coach Melissa Knapp said. “Kame put together another strong performance.”

Grace Smith scored seven points apiece in the first and second halves of action to head the efforts for Bob Johnson’s club, who fell to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in SOC I play.

The Lady ‘Cats will have a week off before playing host to New Boston on Thursday, Jan. 18, while East will be playing on Monday as the Lady Tartans will travel to West Union for a nonconference affair against the Lady Dragons.

Minford 68, Oak Hill 26

Behind a tremendous and well-balanced scoring effort that was led by 13 points and three treys by Marissa Risner, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program had no trouble dispatching Oak Hill in the second and final meeting between the two rivals and SOC II units in the regular season on Thursday evening in Minford.

Risner, who tied Oak Hill’s Caitlyn Brisker for the high point total with 13 points, put up 10 of her 13 tallies in the first half of action, while fellow running mate Erin Daniels added nine of her 12 in the same half of action. Ashley Blankenship, who scored six points in the first half, also finished in double-figures by obtaining 10 tallies on her own, and Hannah Tolle and Maddie Slusher each nailed a pair of threes in the first half en route to eight and seven point showings, respectively.

Caitlyn Puckett and Makenzie Watters, who obtained five points apiece, three additional points each from Zoe Doll and Livi Shonkwiler, two points from Hannah Thacker, and strong leadership contributions from Marissa Watters rounded out the showing for the Lady Falcons, who improved to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in SOC II action.

Minford was scheduled to host West at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, weather permitting, but the contest was pushed back until Wednesday, Jan. 24 due to expected inclement weather. Oak Hill (8-6, 5-5 SOC II), meanwhile, is scheduled go out of conference to face a fellow Jackson County unit in Wellston at 12 p.m. on the same day.

Notre Dame 72, Symmes Valley 30

Behind yet another dominating defensive performance and a wonderfully balanced scoring load that saw all five of its starters reach the double-figure mark, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program again proved why it should be ranked inside the Associated Press’ Division IV Girls Basketball Poll with a 72-30 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

Katie Dettwiller and Lexi Smith, who set the tone with their excellent play against Clay earlier in the week, continued to dominate the SOC I realm as Dettwiller notched 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks after collecting 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 blocks earlier in the week while Smith collected 13 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals on Thursday evening after notching 23 points and 14 rebounds against Clay. Both players shot 50 percent from the floor.

Ava Hassel’s 15 points, three steals, and a block, Taylor Schmidt’s 11 points and five assists, Molly Hoover’s 10 points and five assists, and Isabel Cassidy’s five points off of the bench were crucial for Notre Dame, who moved to 13-0 overall and 11-0 in SOC I action. Symmes Valley fell to 6-6 overall and 4-6 in SOC I play with the loss.

With the victory, Notre Dame will turn its attention to a home bout with Belpre on Monday at 6 p.m. Symmes Valley, meanwhile, will face Gallia Academy at home on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in its quest to move back above .500. Both games are nonconference affairs.

South Webster 60, West 19

Behind additional strong outings from All-Ohio talents Ellie Jo Johnson and Madison Cook, along with the ever-solid supporting cast around the pair, the South Webster Jeeps’ girls basketball program was able to move to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in SOC II action by taking home an impressive 60-19 victory over the West Senators’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in West Portsmouth.

Johnson, who obtained 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two assists, scored nine points in the first half and 10 points in the second set of stanzas to lead the charge, while Cook, who scored 14 points and collected a well-rounded game in the process by obtaining six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block, obtained nine of her 14 points in the opening half of action. Baylee Cox added eight points and five rebounds, Avery Zempter collected eight points, three rebounds, and a steal, and Kaylee Hadinger obtained four points, five assists, and five steals to round out the main quintet.

Karli Montgomery’s three points, two rebounds, and three steals, Adrianna Blanton’s two points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal, Kelsi Montgomery’s two points, and Rose Stephens’ rebound, assist, and steal rounded out the main rotation for South Webster, who has won three of its last four games.

West (3-9, 3-7 SOC II), who is still without the services of Makayla White due to injury, was led by Morgan Rigsby’s 10 points. Rigsby scored nine of her 10 points in the second half of action. Emily Sissel’s seven points and a bucket apiece from Abbi Pack and MacKenzie Boggs rounded out the Lady Senators’ showing.

“Obviously, it’s a tough one on the scoreboard, but there were some positives to come out of it,” West head coach Jason Claytor said. “The crew that we are putting out in the floor right now is super young. I have been starting a junior, three sophomores, and a freshman. So naturally, we’re inexperienced and young. However, I think we play hard. Defensively, I thought we played pretty well in the half court. They got a lot of points off of our turnovers. Offensively, we are struggling but some kids are playing different roles than they are used to. We played very solid in the second half and hopefully we can use that and build on that.”

South Webster will have a week of rest before taking on Northwest on Thursday evening in South Webster, while West, who had its scheduled affair with Minford on Saturday pushed back to Jan. 24, will look to get back on track against Rock Hill, whom it plays on Monday evening in Pedro.

Waverly 46, Valley 42

Despite garnering a balanced scoring effort, the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program couldn’t quite muster a victory over the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program as Valley (5-10, 3-7 SOC II) fell to Waverly by a scant 46-42 margin on Thursday evening in Waverly.

Kami Knight, who scored nine of her game-high 17 tallies in the fourth quarter of play, proved to be vital for the Lady Tigers as Knight, who added an and-one finish in the frame, helped Waverly (7-8, 3-7 SOC II) maintain the advantage despite a late charge from the Lady Indians. The junior also obtained five rebounds during the contest.

Morgan Wiseman’s 11 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists, Hailey Robinson’s continued marksmanship behind the arc — two three-pointers that led to six points in total — Carli Knight’s six tallies, and Zoiee Smith’s four points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals all proved to be vital in the victory. Wiseman scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to help Knight in carrying the load from a scoring standpoint.

“Kami played had a great game and was attacking the basket with dribble penetration,” Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “Zoiee impacted the game, even though she struggled shooting the basketball. She was able to distribute the ball and get big rebounds.”

Valley was again led in scoring by Bre Call, who had nine points, but the sophomore was quickly followed by Hannah Conley’s eight tallies, seven points from Maddie Wright, six points apiece from Bailee Day and Chalee Hettinger, and six points combined from Kaity Howard and Karsyn Conaway. Call and Conley carried the load in the second half by scoring six points apiece over the final two stanzas of action.

“This wasn’t a pretty game for us, but it was a win,” Bonifield said, in compliment to the Lady Indians’ defensive pressure. “Valley did a great job rebounding the basketball and using their size.”

Both units will have a week off before resuming SOC II action, with Valley facing archrival Minford in Muletown and Waverly taking on Wheelersburg in the ‘Burg next Thursday.

Minford’s Erin Daniels looks for an open target against Wheelersburg last Thursday. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_DSC_0210JPG-1.jpg Minford’s Erin Daniels looks for an open target against Wheelersburg last Thursday. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT