Green collects buckets against Notre Dame

Tuesday (1/9)

Green 69, Notre Dame 33

Behind a well-balanced scoring effort that saw Tayte Carver go for a 17-point output on his own, the Green Bobcats’ boys basketball program continued to show the improvement that will made it a Convo contender as Green defeated Notre Dame, 69-33, on Tuesday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Carver, who, as a strong two-way player, also helped limit the Titans to just 10 points in the first half and 23 points in the final set of stanzas, scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half of action as Green took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and a commanding 35-10 advantage at the halftime break en route to improving to 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the SOC I.

“We played one of the most complete games I’ve see us play all year,” Green head coach Dirk Hollar said. “The defense was so aggressive and we seemed to get our hands on every pass. Tayte is playing his best ball right now. He hurt his ankle earlier in the year against Clay, and he hasn’t been 100 percent. Over the past three games, he has been relentless.”

With the attention focused more on Carver in the first half, the attention turned to Gage Sampson, who lived up to his billing with a strong performance over the final two periods of play after being saddled with foul trouble in the initial half of action. ‘Second-half’ Sampson ultimately finished with 11 of his 13 points in the final half of play, while Caden Blizzard, who took on most of Sampson’s duties when the former went out with foul trouble, obtained all nine of his points in the opening half.

Gage was in foul trouble the whole first half,” Hollar said. “In the second quarter, we fed him inside and he was finishing at the rim. I loved seeing Gage finish off and-ones. It gets our team fired up. Caden did a great job boxing out and keeping Notre Dame off of the boards, especially with Gage sitting the first half.”

Tanner Kimbler, who did a excellent job of “getting the ball up the sidelines to our guards,” and Zach Huffman and Rylee Maynard, “who played their rear ends off on the defensive end,” obtained seven, eight, and seven points, respectively. Ethan Huffman and Levi Singleton combined for eight points to round out the Green scoring.

Notre Dame, who fell to 0-11 overall and 0-8 in the SOC I, was led by Miles Shipp’s nine points. Jackson Clark scored all seven of his points in the second half while Ben Mader — who obtained all six of his tallies in the final two periods — and Tyler Speas, who also added six, rounded out the scoring.

Both units will host home games on Friday evening as Green will play host to Clay while Notre Dame will host Western.

Eastern 58, Symmes Valley 48

Behind another balanced scoring effort that saw four players reach double-figures in the scoring column, the Eastern Eagles’ boys basketball program remained undefeated in SOC I action as Eastern took a conference road win back home to Beaver with a 58-48 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program on Tuesday evening in Willow Wood.

Cody Weaver and Michael Miller, two skilled combo forwards with good size and skill, obtained 14 points apiece to head the charge for Eastern. Weaver collected 10 of his 14 points in the second half of play while Miller put up nine of his 14 in the first half of action as the pair’s efforts allowed the Eagles to retain the point over the final three quarters of action. Evan Leist, who scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, and Noah Gray, who nailed three treys en route to 11 points, rounded out the strong efforts for the Eagles (10-3, 8-0 SOC I).

Symmes Valley, who was dead even with Eastern (15-15) after the first quarter of play, was led by Brock Carpenter, who scored seven of his team-high 12 in the first half of play. Layken Gothard scored seven of his 11 points in the second half of action, while Nick Klaiber, Hunter Adams, and Jack Leith added eight, seven, and six points, respectively, to lead the Vikings, who fell to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SOC I action in the defeat.

“We had the ball down six late, but we weren’t able to get over the hump,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “We played really hard, we just made too many mistakes to win. I was proud of how hard we competed and played.”

Eastern will play host to East on Friday evening while Symmes Valley will make the trip to New Boston to take on the Tigers on the same evening as SOC I action hits full gear.

