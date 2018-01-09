Balanced scoring critical for Tigers in win over ND

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday (1/5)

New Boston 78, Notre Dame 49

Behind a balanced scoring effort that saw four players post double-figure totals and a fifth player accumulate 11 assists over the course of the affair, the New Boston Tigers’ boys basketball program left no doubt to the outcome of a Friday evening affair against the Notre Dame Titans’ boys basketball program as New Boston defeated Notre Dame, 78-49, in an SOC I bout that was held in Portsmouth.

The Tigers, who scored at least 18 points in each of the four quarters that were played on Friday evening, were led by Tyler Caldwell, who obtained 19 points, and Kyle Sexton, who not only collected a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but finished off the first dunk of his varsity career early in the first quarter on a fastbreak opportunity. Kade Conley added 15 points off of three additional treys for New Boston, who connected on eight three-pointers as a unit in the first half alone en route to nine for the contest overall.

Alex Meade’s 11 points, Drake Truitt’s strong 11-assist, seven-point output, and six points off of the pine for Kyle McQuithy were all big totals for New Boston, who improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the SOC I with the victory. Notre Dame fell to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the league with the loss. Both teams now sit at 7-3 and 0-10 overall after losses to Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) units Peebles (72-67) and Whiteoak (68-40) on Saturday evening.

New Boston played on Tuesday evening at Western in an SOC I bout and will play host to Symmes Valley on Friday evening in its second conference bout of the week. Notre Dame, meanwhile, made the trip to Green on Tuesday evening and will host Western on Friday evening in a pair of SOC I affairs.

Oak Hill ranked No. 7 in Ohio AP Division III Boys Basketball Poll

Behind a blistering 10-0 start that has come and gone without much contest from its opponents, the Oak Hill Oaks’ boys basketball program made an official appearance in the inaugural version of the Ohio AP Division III Boys Basketball Poll by garnering 70 points and three first-place votes en route to a No. 7 showing in the D-III Poll.

The Oaks, who are led by coaching legend Norm Persin, have won nine of its 10 affairs by a double-digit margin, with Oak Hill’s closest affair coming on Dec. 29 against Alexander, which Oak Hill took by a 44-39 margin in Albany. Each of Oak Hill’s remaining victories have come by at least 17 points or more as the Oaks have given up just 34.3 points per game through its first 10 outings. Oak Hill has scored 599 points on the offensive end of the floor as the Oaks have established a point differential of 25.6 points between itself and its opponents per outing.

Oak Hill sits just one point behind Oregon Stritch and two tallies back of Cincinnati Deer Park, who are sixth and fifth in the poll, respectively. Columbus Bishop Ready, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Versailles, and Ottawa-Glandorf collected 109, 106, 101, and 99 points, respectively, to take home the first four spots while Leavittsburg Labrae, Galion Northmor, and Anna and Archbold — who tied for 10th place — rounded out positions eight through 10.

Additional Southeast District teams ranked in the first installment of the poll include Logan, who is tied for 10th with Springfield in Division I with 40 points behind its 9-0 record, and Fairland, who garnered 35 points in Division II behind its 8-3 record to take ninth place. Gallia Academy (23 points) and Unioto (12 points) are receiving votes in the D-II rankings.

