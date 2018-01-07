Clay, Valley girls, Green boys take home Ws

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday (1/6)

Clay 54, Racine Southern 36

Behind yet another tremendous effort from Jensen Warnock that included a triple-double in rare form and a double-double from Sophia Balestra, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to defend its home turf in strong fashion as Clay defeated Racine Southern, 54-36, on Saturday evening in Rosemount.

Warnock, who scored a team-high 16 points against the Lady Tornadoes, put together a massive effort by garnering 16 points, 11 rebounds, and an incredible 10 blocks in addition to six steals in willing Clay to victory. Balestra, who has continued to improve throughout the season, notched 15 rebounds and 12 points to obtain a double-double alongside her fellow junior classmate. Cameron DeLotell’s 12 points, Regan Osborn’s seven points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Hunnter Adams’ eight rebounds and five points rounded out the main contributors.

Skylar Artis’ six assists were also crucial for Clay in Saturday’s victory as the Lady Panthers improved to 9-3 overall with the win. Clay will look to continue to establish positive momentum on Monday evening when the Lady Panthers play host to Notre Dame in their return to SOC I action.

Valley 38, Adena 28

Clay, however, wasn’t alone in grabbing a nonconference win at home, as Bre Call’s 17 points and four steals, along with another balanced scoring effort from the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program, allowed Valley to claim a 38-28 victory over the Adena Warriors’ girls basketball program on Saturday evening in Lucasville.

Call, who scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter en route to leading Valley to the victory, helped lead the charge defensively as Adena — who held a 7-3 lead after a quarter of play — was held to seven points in each quarter thereafter as the Lady Indians proceeded to take full control of the contest.

Hannah Conley’s seven points and seven rebounds, Kaity Howard’s five points, two steals, and a blocked shot, and Bailee Day’s four points and six rebounds were also big in the positive result. Karsyn Conaway’s three assists, two points and a blocked shot, along with three blocks, two steals and two points from Maddy Wright and three rebounds, two steals, and a point from Chelsee Hettinger were also huge during the contest.

Valley, who improved to 5-9 on the year with the victory, will resume SOC II play with a road bout at South Webster on Monday evening.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday (1/6)

Symmes Valley 68, Ashland (Ky.) Fairview 58

Behind yet another balanced scoring effort, the Symmes Valley Vikings’ basketball program, thanks in part to a game-high 19 points and four steals from Layken Gothard, emerged victorious on Saturday evening as the Vikings defeated the Ashland (Ky.) Fairview Eagles’ basketball program, 68-58, in a nonconference battle that was held in Willow Wood.

Gothard, who has consistently emerged as Symmes Valley’s leading scorer, put together a big second half as the senior scored 16 of his 19 tallies in the final half of action. Austin Mannon scored 12 of his 14 points in the final three quarters of action while Jack Leith — who also obtained nine rebounds and three blocks on the evening — scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter of play.

“We had a really good team effort tonight,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “This was a really good way to rebound from a tough road loss last night at Green. Everyone who played tonight really contributed. The boys did a really good job against Fairview’s press and mixing defenses.”

Nick Klaiber, who scored nine of his 10 points in the first half, Brock Carpenter, who obtained seven points and 10 rebounds, and Alec Carpenter, who collected six points, rounded out the winning effort for Symmes Valley, who improved to 6-4 on the year. Ethan Smithers, who scored 17 points, and Noah King, who collected 15, led the Eagles’ efforts. Fairview dropped to 5-8 with the loss.

Symmes Valley will return to SOC I action on Tuesday when the Vikings host Eastern.

Friday (1/5)

Green 74, Symmes Valley 68

Before eclipsing the 1,000-point barrier for his career on Saturday evening, Tanner Kimbler and the Green Bobcats’ basketball program lit up the nets on Friday evening as Kimbler’s 13 second-half points, along with 16 first-half tallies from Gage Sampson — who scored 22 — and 13 first-half points from Tayte Carver — who obtained 18 — allowed Green to take home a 74-68 victory over Symmes Valley on Friday evening in Franklin Furnace.

The trio, who combined for 60 of the Bobcats’ 74 points on the evening, combined for five of the team’s six three-point baskets on the evening and displayed the wide array of scoring talent that is available on the Green roster with their efforts.

Layken Gothard again led Symmes Valley with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals while Brock Carpenter and Jack Leith obtained 16 points and eight rebounds, along with 14 points and eight rebounds, respectively. Gothard scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half while Carpenter scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter of play.

“We have been starting fast and they have been starting slow,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “Tonight, it was the opposite. It took us forever to get going and they played very well from the beginning. We played much harder in the second half but couldn’t get all the way back. They have some players that are very challenging to defend, it really bothered us not having Hunter Adams tonight.”

