Valley, SW, Clay, ND all emerge with wins

Thursday (1/4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valley 48, Oak Hill 46

Behind another great effort from Bre Call, balanced scoring, and a 13-8 third-quarter spurt, the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program emerged with a big SOC II conference victory on Thursday evening at Oak Hill by claiming a 48-46 win to provide a big lift to the Lady Indians’ basketball program.

Call, who led Valley with a team-high 14 points in the affair while adding six assists, scored eight big points in the first half as the Lady Indians entered the locker room trailing by just a single point, 28-27, at halftime. Balanced scoring from the remaining members of the roster allowed Valley to continue its pace in the second half as the Lady Indians claimed a huge road win.

Karsyn Conaway’s nine points, Brooklyn Buckle’s six, five points each from Maddie Wright and Hannah Conley, four points and six assists from Kaity Howard, and five points combined from Chalee Hettinger and Bailee Day rounded out the strong performance from the Lady Indians, who improved to 4-9 overall and 3-6 in SOC II action.

Oak Hill, who got 16 points from Caitlyn Brisker, 12 tallies from Olivia Clarkson, eight points from Payton Crabtree and six from Bailey Ward, fell to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SOC II play.

Valley will host Adena on Saturday afternoon while Oak Hill will also host a nonconference opponent in Eastern on the same day.

South Webster 56, Waverly 47

Behind a dominating performance from Ellie Jo Johnson and strong supplemental efforts from the supporting cast around her, the South Webster Jeeps’ girls basketball program moved to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in SOC II action with a 56-47 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Waverly.

Johnson, who scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the second half — including 11 in the fourth quarter — also paced all players with 13 rebounds and six steals. The senior and Morehead State University signee added five assists and a block to round out South Webster’s strong performance.

Her teammates, however, were no slouch in their own efforts, either. Madison Cook continued to add to a strong year with an 11-point, eight-rebound evening that also featured four assists, two blocks, and a steal — Marc Gasol-like numbers. Baylee Cox’s eight points and six rebounds, along with Kaylee Hadinger’s seven points, four steals, and three rebounds and five rebounds, four points, and two assists from the quartet of Avery Zempter, Karli Montgomery, Rose Stephens, and Adrianna Blanton, rounded out the strong efforts from the Lady Jeeps.

Waverly, who fell to 6-8 overall and 2-7 in the SOC II, was led by another strong effort from Zoiee Smith, who garnered 17 points, six assists, and two steals. Hailey Robinson continued to show off her improvement with a 13-point effort, while Morgan Wiseman and Kami Knight combined for 15 points and five rebounds on the evening.

Both teams will continue their conference slates on Monday as South Webster will play host to Valley while Waverly will travel to Northwest.

Notre Dame 79, Western 30

Behind another stifling defensive effort and dominating displays from its low-post duo of Katie Dettwiller and Lexi Smith, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program wasted no time dispatching the Western Indians’ girls basketball program as the Lady Titans hammered the Lady Indians, 79-30, in a SOC II conference bout on Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

Dettwiller and Smith, who combined to score 42 points on the evening, were tremendous in every facet as the former obtained 24 points on just 12 shots — going 11-of-12 from the floor for a 92 percent rate — and obtained five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in the process, while the latter collected 18 points and nine rebounds en route to going 75 percent from the floor (9-of-12) en route to leading the Lady Titans’ attack, which led at all stops during the affair.

Notre Dame, who forced an incredible 19 steals and obtained 24 assists to just eight turnovers as a team (3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio), also obtained seven points, five assists, three steals, and three rebounds from Ava Hassel, six points, five steals, three assists, and three rebounds from Taylor Schmidt, seven rebounds and six points from Claire Dettwiller, and six points, four assists, and three steals from Molly Hoover to round out the fantastic evening. Hassel and Schmidt didn’t commit a turnover while Dettwiller, Hassel, and Hoover all shot 50 percent or better from the field in the win.

Notre Dame (11-0, 9-0 SOC I) will have a big contest looming on Monday evening when the Lady Titans travel to Clay for an SOC I bout. Western will also continue SOC I conference action on Monday with a bout at Symmes Valley in Willow Wood.

Clay 62, Green 34

Behind a strong shooting performance from Cameron DeLotell that included four three-pointers, along with double-figure outputs from Jensen Warnock and Sophia Balestra, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to grab its eighth victory of the season by defeating the Green Lady ‘Cats, 62-31, in an SOC I contest that was played at Franklin Furnace on Thursday evening.

DeLotell, who finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Clay brigade, obtained 11 points in the second half alone off of three treys, while Warnock, who added 17 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, five steals, and four assists to the table, scored 16 of her 17 points in the second and third quarters of action en route to putting together yet another outstanding performance.

Sophia Balestra, who scored all 12 of her points in the first half en route to a 12-point, 10-rebound effort, and Skylar Artis’ five points, six assists, and five steals rounded out a strong effort for Clay, who moved to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in SOC I action.

As for Green, the Lady ‘Cats were led, once more, by Kame Sweeney, who put together a 16-point effort. The freshman scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half for Melissa Knapp’s club, who showed signs of progress from the first meeting against the Lady Panthers.

“Turnovers killed us tonight,” Knapp said. “Our defense was much better early on, but we have to put four quarters of defense together and cut our turnovers. I want to brag on my team though, we have come a long way since the first time we played Clay. We only scored 12 points the first time and our effort was lagging in the first game.”

With the victory, Clay will turn its attention to a nonconference bout against Racine Southern, whom the Lady Panthers will host on Saturday at 1 p.m. Green, who fell to 3-10 overall and 1-8 in SOC I action, will host Rock Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m. in another nonconference bout.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT