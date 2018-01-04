Three make All-OVC VB list

Over the course of the 2017 season, the Portsmouth Trojans’ volleyball program, under the direction of Sarah Prosch and Brittany Mader, proved themselves as a tough out regardless of the opponent.

On Saturday evening, Portsmouth’s success in conference action was well-represented as the Lady Trojans put 1,000-kill recipient Aiden Fields and 1,000-assist stronghold Allison Douthat on the first team, while all-around standout Anne Marie Raies made the second team to put Portsmouth in a tie for the second most honorees in the conference.

Fields, a strong hitter who could play at the middle or edge of the floor, finished with an attack percentage north of .290 for her career for her efforts on the frontline. Douthat ultimately finished less than 200 assists shy of 2,000 for her career while posting over 500 digs as a steady hand on the backline, while Raies proved to be an all-around talent, notching over 500 kills and 160 blocks on the frontline while obtaining over 75 aces from the back row. Portsmouth, who finished 11-3 overall in OVC action, finished second to Gallia Academy.

2017 All-Ohio Valley Conference

First Team

Ashton Webb, Gallia Academy

Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy

Peri Martin, Gallia Academy

Aiden Fields, Portsmouth

Allison Douthat, Portsmouth

Lexi Wise, Ironton

Mc’Kenzie Creemens, Ironton

Natalee Hall, Chesapeake

Karli Davis, Chesapeake

Emily Chapman, Fairland

Kelsie Warnock, Fairland

Rachel Wheeler, South Point

Kasey Murphy, Coal Grove

Samantha Stamper, Rock Hill

Honorable Mention

Grace Martin, Gallia Academy

Anne Marie Raies, Portsmouth

Samantha LaFon, Ironton

Rachel Pratt, Chesapeake

Bailey Roland, Fairland

Holly Ramey, South Point

Lauren Meyer, Coal Grove

Coach of the Year

Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday (1/3)

Jackson 50, Minford 41

Despite obtaining 17 points from Kelton Kelley and getting 10 additional tallies from Cameron Dalton, the Minford Falcons weren’t able to close out nonconference action with a victory as the Falcons fell to Jackson, 50-41, in a nonconference bout that was held in Jackson on Wednesday evening.

Kelley, who hit two of Minford’s six three-point field goals on the evening, obtained 12 of his 17 points in the first half of action, scoring seven of those 12 in the first quarter as the Falcons took a commanding 16-6 advantage after a quarter of play. However, Jackson, behind 19 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks from Cooper Donaldson and 10 points and six rebounds from Carson Spohn, would even the contest up at 34 apiece by the end of the third quarter of play. The Ironmen ultimately outscored the Falcons 16-7 in the final period to take home the victory.

Minford (3-7) will look to improve its 2-3 SOC II standing when the Falcons return to conference action on Friday evening in a road bout against South Webster. Game time is at 6 p.m.

Minford falls to Jackson