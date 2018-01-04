Three make All-OVC VB list

Over the course of the 2017 season, the Portsmouth Trojans’ volleyball program, under the direction of Sarah Prosch and Brittany Mader, proved themselves as a tough out regardless of the opponent.
On Saturday evening, Portsmouth’s success in conference action was well-represented as the Lady Trojans put 1,000-kill recipient Aiden Fields and 1,000-assist stronghold Allison Douthat on the first team, while all-around standout Anne Marie Raies made the second team to put Portsmouth in a tie for the second most honorees in the conference.
Fields, a strong hitter who could play at the middle or edge of the floor, finished with an attack percentage north of .290 for her career for her efforts on the frontline. Douthat ultimately finished less than 200 assists shy of 2,000 for her career while posting over 500 digs as a steady hand on the backline, while Raies proved to be an all-around talent, notching over 500 kills and 160 blocks on the frontline while obtaining over 75 aces from the back row. Portsmouth, who finished 11-3 overall in OVC action, finished second to Gallia Academy.
2017 All-Ohio Valley Conference
First Team
Ashton Webb, Gallia Academy
Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy
Peri Martin, Gallia Academy
Aiden Fields, Portsmouth
Allison Douthat, Portsmouth
Lexi Wise, Ironton
Mc’Kenzie Creemens, Ironton
Natalee Hall, Chesapeake
Karli Davis, Chesapeake
Emily Chapman, Fairland
Kelsie Warnock, Fairland
Rachel Wheeler, South Point
Kasey Murphy, Coal Grove
Samantha Stamper, Rock Hill
Honorable Mention
Grace Martin, Gallia Academy
Anne Marie Raies, Portsmouth
Samantha LaFon, Ironton
Rachel Pratt, Chesapeake
Bailey Roland, Fairland
Holly Ramey, South Point
Lauren Meyer, Coal Grove
Coach of the Year
Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday (1/3)
Jackson 50, Minford 41
Despite obtaining 17 points from Kelton Kelley and getting 10 additional tallies from Cameron Dalton, the Minford Falcons weren’t able to close out nonconference action with a victory as the Falcons fell to Jackson, 50-41, in a nonconference bout that was held in Jackson on Wednesday evening.
Kelley, who hit two of Minford’s six three-point field goals on the evening, obtained 12 of his 17 points in the first half of action, scoring seven of those 12 in the first quarter as the Falcons took a commanding 16-6 advantage after a quarter of play. However, Jackson, behind 19 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks from Cooper Donaldson and 10 points and six rebounds from Carson Spohn, would even the contest up at 34 apiece by the end of the third quarter of play. The Ironmen ultimately outscored the Falcons 16-7 in the final period to take home the victory.
Minford (3-7) will look to improve its 2-3 SOC II standing when the Falcons return to conference action on Friday evening in a road bout against South Webster. Game time is at 6 p.m.