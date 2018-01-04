Spicer stepping down

Over the past five months, I have had a great experience covering games with the Daily Times.

I was not sure what to expect in my first real job after graduating college. Honestly, moving back home was not at the top of my agenda. I had gotten accustomed to city life in Louisville, and wasn’t sure what the transition would be like coming back to the Tri-State.

Much to my surprise, it was an awesome time full of many memories. I got to cover some outstanding teams full of great athletes, and more importantly wonderful kids.

This job taught me that there are some superb teams in Scioto County, but even better a fair share of stories through the eyes of each of the kids.

Of course, I didn’t get the chance to tell all of those tales in my short time here. But, I did get to meet people who have changed my life forever for the better.

The support that I have received while working here has come as a total surprise to me. Never would I have expected to go out in public and be serenaded with the kind words and thoughts like I often am in the community.

It is awesome to know that so many have enjoyed the work that Kevin and I have done in our time here. I am thankful for you all being there for us, because ultimately without you all reading and watching our work we would be nothing.

As most of you who have followed my young career know, my passion is for broadcasting and video production. My dream job is to one day become a sports broadcaster covering games on TV, doing play-by-play or color commentary.

Several weeks ago, I was presented with a new opportunity to further my broadcasting career in a position at MyTownTV in Ashland, Ky.

MyTownTV is a rapidly growing company that specializes in broadcasting live sporting events and community happenings in Eastern Kentucky, and it was something that was hard for me to pass up.

As someone who grew up in Greenup County, I thought this was an awesome idea that was just gaining traction and felt that my skill set aligned perfectly with what the company brought to the forefront.

I am set to begin broadcasting on Jan. 25 when Boyd County hosts Sheldon Clark in a boys basketball contest.

Although I am taking a new job, I will still be writing for the Daily Times, just not in the same role that I am in currently. I am still going to be around as a stringer, covering basketball games and events in the spring whenever my schedule permits.

Unfortunately, due to new time constraints, I will not be able to continue my role in the weekly talk show “Southeast Ohio Sports Talk.” With me taking on new roles I do not think it will be feasible time wise for me to continue in my current capacity. Kevin is planning on trying to continue the show.

At this time, I do not know what I will be doing during the 2018 fall sports season, but I will still be around until the summer this year.

Again, I am forever grateful to the hospitality I was shown during my time here and for getting to meet some absolutely spectacular people here in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. You all have left a lasting impression on me, and I am thrilled that I got to work here and cover all the athletes and teams here in our area.

I hope you all will continue to follow my career, just as I will continue to follow all the athletes I have come to know in the area. If you have a story you would still like me to cover, feel free to reach out to me anytime. Though I am not here full-time anymore, I am still around and would love to spread the word of whatever you would like me to!

Thanks so much for all that you all do and for supporting me during my tenure here. It really means the world to me.

