Carroll scores 1,000, Oaks win in rout

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday (1/2)

Oak Hill 59, Rock Hill 28

Behind a 37-11 first-half spurt, the Oak Hill Oaks’ boys basketball program set the tone early and often in its contest against Rock Hill, with Landon Carroll eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau for his career to cap off a magical evening in Oak Hill as the Oaks handled the Redmen, 59-28, in a nonconference affair on Tuesday evening.

As the game moved forward, it was clear that the potent and balanced offensive attack that Oak Hill sports would reign supreme as the Oaks scored 12 points in a row over a 1:54 span in the first quarter to break a 4-4 tie and go up by a 16-4 margin with 2:10 to play in the opening quarter, coasting to a 18-6 first-quarter advantage. Oak Hill then outscored Rock Hill by a 19-5 margin in the second quarter to take the aforementioned 37-11 lead at halftime.

For the contest, Oak Hill shot 53.3 percent from the field (24-of-45) and added to its hot shooting by winning the rebounding battle, 32-20. The Oaks also obtained 14 assists to eight for the Redmen and posted nine steals while Rock Hill collected just four for the game.

Landon Carroll fittingly finished as the team’s high scorer on a night that will forever be remember by the senior, collected a game-high 19 points by making three of Oak Hill’s five treys on the evening. Mason Darby’s 11 points and 11 rebounds and Mitchell Hale’s 12 points and five assists were also crucial totals in the winning outcome.

Nolan Carroll’s eight tallies and Chase Hammond’s six rounded out yet another strong offensive performance for the Oaks, who moved to 9-0 overall. Rock Hill, who fell to 0-8, was spearheaded by Jaret Baicorn’s nine points and Kaden France’s seven points and seven rebounds.

Oak Hill will resume SOC II play on Friday evening when the Oaks make the trip to Northwest.

SSU women stay pat in NAIA Division I top-five

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program stayed at No. 4 in the latest NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday evening.

The Bears received 169 votes in the poll, only seven points behind No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.). Shawnee State did not receive any first place votes in this week’s poll.

SSU is 13-3 on the season after Saturday’s win over Brescia (Ky.). Their 13 wins are tied with Campbellsville for second most in the poll, with LSU-Shreveport’s 14 wins being tops.

Most of the top 10 remained the same this week as Vanguard (Calif.) remained at the top of the poll. The Lions are 9-0 on the season. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) remained No. 2, followed by Campbellsville (Ky.), Shawnee State and Wayland Baptist (Texas). MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) switched spots at six and seven, while Oklahoma City and Benedictine remained eighth and ninth, respectively. Montana Western climbed two spots to 10th, with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) being the only top 10 team to drop out as the Blue Raiders are now 12th.

Bethel (Tenn.) was the poll’s biggest mover of the week, rising five spots to No. 19 from No. 24. Bethel’s Southern States Athletic Conference rival Martin Methodist (Tenn.) had the biggest drop, falling from 19th to 23rd. Vanguard and LSU-Shreveport are the only pair of undefeated teams in the NAIA Division I Top 25 Poll.

The trio of Mid-South Conference teams are the only three from the league ranked this week. Cumberland (Tenn.) is receiving votes. Pikeville (Ky.), Shawnee State’s opponent on Saturday, is no longer receiving votes after having received votes in the first poll of the season on December 5.

Overall, the American Midwest Conference and Frontier Conference tied for the most teams in the top 25 with four. The Mid-South tied with the Golden State Athletic Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference and Sooner Conference for second most with three. The Red River Conference and Southern States Athletic Conference have two each, and the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference put one team inside the latest version of the poll.

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 6 when they hit the road to open Mid-South Conference play at Pikeville (Ky.). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

