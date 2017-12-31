Portsmouth puts six on All-OVC list

Over the course of the 2017 season, the Portsmouth Trojans’ football program certainly didn’t lack in the offensive playmaking department.

And in the latest edition of the All-Ohio Valley Conference lists that were released this weekend, Portsmouth was certainly well-represented on that side of the football as six players — Isaac Kelly, Talyn Parker, Colin Boehm, Anthony Ferrera, D.J. Pearsall, and Jadan Josey — all made the list, with five of the six garnering their honors due to their offensive play.

Parker, who ran for 1,010 yards and 16 touchdowns in just six games in 2017, headed the list for the 5-5 Trojans, while Kelly, who obtained 2,320 yards of total offense and 21 touchdowns from the quarterback position (1,215 yards rushing, 1,105 yards passing) followed suit behind the blocking of Ferrara and Boehm, the former a four-year starter as the team’s center and long-snapping specialist and the latter a Division I prospect who will be entering his senior campaign as a four-year starter.

Joining the quartet on the second team list were Josey and Pearsall, who led the defense from their linebacker positions by collecting 125 tackles in 2017. The former was a three-year starter at the linebacker and offensive guard slots, while the latter also served as a lead blocker for Kelly and Parker from his fullback position and was, like Josey, a three-year starter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday (12/29)

Symmes Valley 60, Rock Hill 56

Behind continued consistency from Layken Gothard, Brock Carpenter, and Hunter Adams, along with a gritty effort from Jack Leith, the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program notched a quality win by taking down the Rock Hill Redmen on the road, 60-56, in a nonconference bout that was played in Rock Hill on Friday evening.

Gothard, who again led the team in scoring with 16 tallies and added a strong seven-steal output to boot on the defensive end, notched 10 points in the first half alone to keep Symmes Valley within striking distance of Rock Hill throughout the opening half of action.

The senior then got help from Leith in the second half, with the latter’s 13-point, 10-rebound performance proved to be huge as the Vikings rallied from a five-point third-quarter deficit thanks to seven points from Leith in the fourth quarter alone. Adams obtained six of his 11 tallies in the final frame on his own while Carpenter, who added 13, was consistent in both halves en route to helping Symmes Valley claim the positive result.

“It was a typical rivalry basketball game,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “We got ourselves in a little bit of trouble with slow starts in each half. Rock Hill played really hard and made us work. I thought that our press really changed the game late in the third and early in the fourth quarter. It was an exciting game to end 2017 and prepare us for a really busy second half of the season.”

Braden Stamper, who scored 12 points in the second half, led the Rock Hill output by collecting 18 tallies for the game. Jeret Bacorn, Logan Hankins, and Isaac Floyd added 13, 10, and seven points, respectively, to round out a balanced showing for the Redmen.

With the victory, Symmes Valley improved to 5-3 overall. The Vikings, who are 3-3 in SOC I action, will host Green on Friday, Jan. 5 as Symmes Valley returns to conference play at its home base in Willow Wood.

