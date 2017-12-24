Green, Clay, Minford girls emerge with dubs

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday (12/23)

Minford 58, Meigs 34

Behind yet another well-balanced scoring effort and strong defensive play, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program made quick work of the Meigs Marauders’ girls basketball program on Saturday evening by taking a 58-34 win back to Minford on Saturday evening at the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Albany.

Ashley Blankenship, who has been a force inside for the Lady Falcons all year long, garnered 19 points to head the show for Minford. The 6-3 post player scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half of action. Erin Daniels, who obtained nine of her 11 points in the first half of play, joined her fellow teammate in the double figure column.

Marissa Risner and Caitlyn Puckett, who each had nine points apiece, and Hannah Tolle, who obtained eight points on her own, also provided a great boost to Minford’s efforts as the Lady Falcons moved to a perfect 10-0 to start the 2017-18 campaign on the strength of six three-point field goals.

Meigs, who fell to 4-5 with the loss, was led by eight points each from Kassidy Betzing and Maddie Fields. Becca Pullins and Madison Hendricks added seven and six points, respectively.

Friday (12/22)

Green 46, Rose Hill 28

Behind another outstanding effort from freshman sensation Kame Sweeney, who scored 28 points, the Green Bobcats’ girls basketball program was able to pick up its second win of the 2017-18 season with a 46-28 victory over the Ashland (Ky.) Rose Hill Royals’ girls basketball program on Friday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Sweeney, who put together yet another double-figure outing, scored 15 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as Green closed the nonconference affair on an 18-6 run in the frame. The 5-10 freshman scored her additional 13 points in the first half to allow the Lady ‘Cats to take a 24-14 halftime advantage as Green led at all stops during the affair.

Leslie Gallion’s seven points, Peyton Gaffney’s five, and six points combined from Ava Jenkins and Charli Blevins rounded out the efforts for the young Lady ‘Cats.

Thursday (12/21)

Clay 66, East 22

Behind a monstrous 20-point, 15-rebound effort from Sophia Balestra, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program was able to move to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in SOC I action with a 66-22 victory over the East Tartans’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

Balestra, who has taken on an increased role in recent games due to injuries, notched season-bests in both categories en route to sparking the Lady Panthers in its victory. Cameron DeLotell’s 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots, Hunnter Adams’ 12 points and five rebounds, and Jensen Warnock’s 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals were all critical numbers, as well.

Skylar Artis’ eight assists, four steals, three rebounds, and two blocked shots were also big for Clay as the Lady Panthers took home their fourth win in five games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday (12/22)

Symmes Valley 62, Clay 46

Despite obtaining 16 points from Caleb Cline and 14 points from Reece Whitley, the Clay Panthers’ boys basketball program wasn’t able to find traction on Friday evening as Clay fell to the Symmes Valley Vikings’ boys basketball program by a 62-46 margin on Friday evening in Rosemount.

Cline, who connected on six of his seven attempts from the free throw line, scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Whitley, who continues to impress in his first year as a starting varsity player, added 10 of his 14 in the final two stanzas.

Symmes Valley, who improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in SOC I conference play with the victory, was led by Layken Gothard’s 18 points. Gothard ultimately collected 10 of his 18 tallies in the first frame of play. Jack Leith added 12 tallies, Alec Carpenter, Nick Klaiber, and Austin Mannon obtained seven points apiece, and the low-post duo of Hunter Adams and Brock Carpenter combined for nine points to round out the balanced scoring effort.

“We really came out ready to play early,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “I thought our defensive effort in the first half was pretty good. We’re still working on trying to play that full 32 minutes. It was a nice win getting back over .500 before Christmas.”

Oak Hill 60, South Webster 34

Despite garnering another excellent performance from Shiloah Blevins, the South Webster Jeeps’ boys basketball program wasn’t able to claim victory over a powerful Oak Hill lineup as the Oaks defeated the Jeeps, 60-34, in an SOC II rivalry bout played in Oak Hill on Friday evening.

Blevins, who led South Webster in scoring with 13 points, obtained nine of his tallies in the second half of action. Jacob Ruth’s eight points and Andrew Smith’s six tallies rounded out the main contributors for the Jeeps, who still hold a solid 3-2 mark in conference play despite losing three key starters from last year’s group.

Mason Darby (19 points), Landon Carroll (17 points), and Mitchell Hale (15 points) all finished in double-figures for Oak Hill, who remained perfect at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in SOC II play.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT