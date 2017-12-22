ND keeps plugging away

Notre Dame 65, Green 21

Behind another incredible defensive performance, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program continued to roll right along as Notre Dame defeated the Green Bobcats’ girls basketball program, 65-21, on Thursday evening in Franklin Furnace.

As they have done all season long, the low-post duo of Katie Dettwiller and Lexi Smith continued to show off their efficiency in the low post as Smith’s 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Dettwiller’s 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting set the tone for the Lady Titans, who finished the contest by shooting a blistering 29-of-50 (58 percent) from the floor. Dettwiller added nine rebounds and three blocks to her total en route to leading Notre Dame to victory.

Defensively, Taylor Schmidt proved to be a pest all evening, collecting 10 steals, six points, three assists, and two rebounds for the contest, with her swiping efforts allowing the Lady Titans to obtain 24 steals for the game. Ava Hassel’s eight assists to no turnovers, six steals, and five assists, along with Molly Hoover’s six assists and two steals to only one turnover, Clara Hash’s six points, and Claire Dettwiller’s six points, four rebounds, two steals, and a block rounded out the winning cause for Notre Dame.

With the victory, Notre Dame improved to 9-0 overall and 8-0 in SOC I action, while Green fell to 1-9 overall and 1-7 in SOC I play. The Lady Titans will finish their pre-Christmas slate with a heavyweight nonconference bout against Reedsville Eastern, while the Lady ‘Cats played host to Rose Hill on Friday evening and will head to Ashton (W. Va.) Hannan on Thursday, Dec. 28 in what will be a pair of nonconference bouts.

Oak Hill 49, Waverly 22

Behind a strong effort from Payton Crabtree, the Oak Hill Oaks’ girls basketball program was able to claim a 49-22 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in an SOC II bout that was held in Waverly.

Crabtree, who scored 12 of her team’s 20 points in the opening half of action, accounted for both of Oak Hill’s main threes en route to a game-high 20 points. Caitlyn Brisker’s 10 points and Olivia Clarkson’s seven tallies also proved to be huge as Oak Hill led at all stops in claiming its sixth victory in conference action.

Waverly was led by Kami Knight’s 10 rebounds and eight points. Zoiee Smith added seven points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Lady Tigers, while Carli Knight collected three steals to round out the main producers for John Bonifield’s club.

Oak Hill, who also moved to 6-2 overall in addition to its identical SOC II mark of 6-2, will play in the Spartan Holiday Showcase at Albany Alexander on Saturday. Waverly (4-7, 2-6 SOC II) will return to action after Christmas Break when the Lady Tigers play in the Pike County Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28.