Tigers claw past Bobcats

Tuesday (12/19)

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Boston 88, Green 79

In a battle of two SOC I programs on the rise, the New Boston Tigers’ boys basketball program emerged with another conference win as the Tigers moved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the SOC I with an 88-79 victory over the Clay Panthers’ basketball program on Friday evening in Glenwood.

Once again, Kade Conley, Drake Truitt, and Tyler Caldwell, who had 29 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, 21 points and 17 rebounds, and 17 points and 11 rebounds, respectively, were big for New Boston as the trio put together amazing efforts once again. This was especially evident during a 23 point second-quarter that allowed the Tigers to grab a 40-29 halftime advantage, with Kyle McQuithy coming off of the bench to hit two of the Tigers’ seven treys in the opening half. Eddie Phipps, whom head coach Adam Cox referred to as the team’s “floor leader” en route to playing “outstanding defense”

As Green switched its defensive looks in the second half of action, freshman Kyle Sexton got more involved in the action. The 6-5 combo player ultimately scored eight of his 12 points in the third frame of action, and added 12 rebounds in his first showing as a varsity player. The Tigers ultimately went 8-of-11 from the floor in the third quarter, with all of their shots coming from the paint.

“Green played a zone defense in the first half,” Cox said. “In the second half, they went to a couple of different defensive looks, and we were able to establish Kyle in his first game back. He scored eight points in the third period to help us stretch the lead to more than 20.”

Despite being down by a significant margin, however, Green fought back to make a game out of it in the fourth quarter of play as Tanner Kimbler caught fire. The junior, a deft shooter and driver from his point guard position, scored an incredible 36 points in the contest off of eight threes, with five of them in the fourth quarter of action alone. The production of the aforementioned, however, proved to be too much for Kimbler and the Bobcats to overcome as New Boston held on for the 88-79 victory.

With the victory, New Boston will turn its attention to a Friday evening matchup with Eastern, with the winner taking an early outright lead in the SOC I race. Green (4-4, 2-3 SOC I), meanwhile, will return home to play Western.

Symmes Valley 67, East 55

Despite obtaining 38 points combined from Will Shope and JD Hatcher, the East Tartans’ boys basketball program was not able to claim a key SOC I win on the road as East fell to Symmes Valley, 67-55, on Tuesday evening in Willow Wood.

Shope, who scored 11 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half, and Hatcher, who notched 11 of his 15 points in the final pair of stanzas, were critical throughout the game for East (2-3, 2-3 SOC I), who cut a six point halftime deficit down to 43-40 at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, the Tartans weren’t able to overcome the well-balanced scoring effort that Symmes Valley brought to the table, as Brock Carpenter (17 points, 10 rebounds), Layken Gothard (17 points, five assists, four steals), and Hunter Adams (12 points, 10 rebounds) all produced in the victory. Carpenter and Gothard, on their own, combined for 21 points in the first half as the Vikings maintained the lead at all stops in the contest.

“We played really hard tonight and were able to get a big win,” Symmes Valley head coach Chad Coffman said. “I thought the boys had stretches where they played very good basketball. When the game was on the line, we were able to get stops in the half-court and win the game. I was very pleased with our toughness.”

Symmes Valley will travel to Clay on Friday evening while East will return home to host rival Notre Dame.

SOC I Standings — AS OF Wednesday, Dec. 20

BOYS

t-1. New Boston 6-1 (5-0)

t-1. Eastern 5-2 (5-0)

t-3. Green 4-4 (2-3)

t-3. Symmes Valley 3-3 (2-3)

t-3. East 2-3 (2-3)

t-3. Western 2-3 (2-3)

7. Clay 1-8 (1-4)

8. Notre Dame 0-6 (0-5)

GIRLS

1. Notre Dame 8-0 (7-0)

2. New Boston 7-1 (6-1)

3. Clay 5-3 (5-2)

4. Western 4-4 (4-3)

5. Symmes Valley 4-4 (3-4)

6. Eastern 2-7 (2-5)

7. Green 1-8 (1-6)

8. East 0-9 (0-7)

SOC II Standings — AS OF Wednesday, Dec. 20

BOYS

1. Oak Hill 5-0 (4-0)

2. Waverly 5-1 (4-1)

3. South Webster 4-2 (3-1)

4. West 3-3 (3-2)

5. Minford 3-4 (2-2)

6. Burg 1-1 (1-1)

t-7. Northwest 2-5 (0-5)

t-7 Valley 0-5 (0-5)

GIRLS

1. Minford 8-0 (7-0)

t-2. South Webster 7-3 (5-2)

t-2. ‘Burg 6-2 (5-2)

t-2. Oak Hill 5-2 (5-2)

5. West 3-4 (3-4)

6. Waverly 4-6 (2-5)

7. Valley 2-8 (1-6)

8. Northwest 0-7 (0-7)

