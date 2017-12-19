West, Clay, ‘Burg girls score wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday (12/18)

West 64, Waverly 55

Behind a strong two-way effort from Madison Compton, the West Senators’ girls basketball program continued to show off evident strides in a 64-55 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program on Monday evening in West Portsmouth.

Compton, who scored 23 points in the contest, simply couldn’t be held back on Monday evening as the senior obtained 16 of her 23 points in the opening half alone to allow the Lady Senators to take leads of 17-11 and 34-29 in the opening half of play en route to leading at all stops. In addition to her fantastic scoring performance, Compton held star freshman Zoiee Smith to just eight points — her lowest output of the year — in the win.

“Madison Compton played one heck of a game,” West head coach Jason Claytor said. “She came out and played well from the tip. Not only did she play well offensively but she was tasked with defending Zoiee Smith all night, and did an outstanding job of it as well. I can’t put into enough words how well she played.”

Behind Compton, West obtained excellent balance as three additional starters finished in double-figures. Jordyn Swords hit six of her eight free throw attempts en route to collecting 13 points, while MaKayla White (nine points in the first half) and Morgan Rigsby (10 points in the second half) obtained 11 points apiece. Abbi Pack and MacKenzie Boggs also put together solid minutes in the victory.

“It was nice to have Jordyn Swords hit a few shots for us again,” Claytor said. “She had been struggling recently, so it was nice to see a few shots go down. MaKayla White was her typical steady self. Scoring wise, she didn’t explode in this game but her ability to create for everyone else in addition to her scoring was huge. Morgan Rigsby had another Morgan Rigsby-esque game. She got going in the second half from an offensive standpoint, but always put herself in the right spot throughout the game to allow us to succeed. We also go huge minutes tonight out of sophomore Abbi Pack who is only playing in her third game of the season due to knee surgery following volleyball. Freshman MacKenzie Boggs continues to improve as well. She has solidly been getting more and more minutes as of late. She is adjusting to the speed of the varsity game.”

Waverly was ultimately led by Kami Knight and Carli Knight, with the former collecting 14 points and seven rebounds and the latter obtaining 13 points, four rebounds, and five steals to head the Lady Tigers. Morgan Wiseman’s 11 points and five rebounds, along with Smith’s eight points and nine assists and Maddy Collett’s seven points and four rebounds, were critical numbers in a tight affair between two solid SOC II programs.

“Tonight was a very tough, physical and hard-fought game for in both teams,” Claytor said. “Both teams left it all on the floor. It was one of those games where both teams wanted the game up-tempo, so you get a little more scoring, a little more fouling, and some sloppiness at times. Waverly likes to play fast, as do we, so I knew them forcing the tempo would be good for us. I’m very proud of the fight that we showed tonight.”

With the win, West (3-4, 3-4 SOC II) will turn its attention to a bout at Valley on Thursday evening. Waverly (4-6, 2-5 SOC II) will play host to Oak Hill on the same day.

Clay 57, Eastern 26

Behind another fantastic effort from Jensen Warnock, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program used a 20-1 fourth-quarter spurt to pull away from the Eastern Eagles’ girls basketball program en route to taking home a 57-26 victory on Monday evening in Beaver.

Warnock, who notched 21 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks, and five assists for the contest, was simply outstanding for the Lady Panthers in all facets in the victory. Cameron DeLotell’s 12 points and four rebounds, along with Sophia Balestra’s 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and a block, Hunnter Adams’ nine points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, and Skylar Artis’ nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals, and a blocked shot proved to be huge in the winning effort.

Clay (5-3, 5-2 SOC I) will host East on Thursday evening to begin the second half of its SOC I conference slate. Eastern (2-7, 2-5 SOC I), meanwhile, will continue its home slate when Symmes Valley makes the trip to Beaver.

Wheelersburg 56, Valley 39

Behind a 21-point outburst from Abbie Kallner, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ girls basketball program was able to move to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in SOC II action with a 56-39 victory over the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program on Monday evening in Lucasville.

Kallner, who was the game-high scorer, led three Lady Pirates in double-figures, with Ellie Ruby (11 points) and Kaylee Darnell (10 tallies) not falling far behind. Leann Spradlin and Mallory Bergan added seven and six points, respectively, to round out a well-balanced effort.

Valley, who fell to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in SOC II play, was led by Bre Call’s 13 points, while Hannah Conley (seven tallies) and Karsyn Conaway (six) followed suit. Bailee Day’s eight rebounds, five points, and four assists, along with nine combined points from Kaity Howard, Maddie Wright, and Brooklyn Buckle rounded out the Lady Indians’ output.

Wheelersburg will host South Webster on Thursday evening in what will be a big matchup between two units with identical 5-2 records in conference play, while Valley will host West in an SOC II battle on the same day.

Symmes Valley 46, Green 26

Despite eight points apiece from Leslie Gallion and Megan Johnson, the Green Bobcats’ girls basketball program fell to Symmes Valley, 46-26, in an SOC I bout held in Willow Wood on Monday.

Kame Sweeney added four points for the Lady ‘Cats in the loss, while Charli Blevins, Kim Brown, and Peyton Gaffney combined for six points for Green (1-8, 1-6 SOC I).

“Monday evening featured a much better effort from my girls,” Green head coach Melissa Knapp said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we are moving forward and getting better every game.”

The Lady Vikings were led by Jensyn Shepherd’s 17 and Rachael Hayes’ 15. Kaitlyn Crabtree added nine points of her own for the victors.

Green will travel to Portsmouth on Thursday for a matchup against Notre Dame, while Symmes Valley will play host to Eastern in a pair of SOC I tilts.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

