Clay, Minford obtain victories

Thursday (12/14)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clay 69, Symmes Valley 41

Behind a breakout performance from Cameron DeLotell, the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program moved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in SOC I action with a 69-41 victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

DeLotell, as she has throughout the course of the season, used her deft shooting ability to obtain 22 points, three assists, and two steals during the contest, while fellow guard Regan Osborn used crafty shooting of her own en route to obtaining 14 points on the evening while adding four steals of her own.

Lauren Campbell (10 rebounds, two blocked shots, two assists, steal), Sophia Balestra (eight points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists), Jensen Warnock (six points, four assists, four blocks), and Skylar Artis (eight assists, two steals) all contributed well in multiple areas en route to leading the Lady Panthers to a complete effort.

With the victory, Clay will turn its attention to a big Saturday afternoon matchup with Notre Dame, whom the Lady Panthers will play at 12 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth. Symmes Valley, meanwhile, will wait until Monday to take to the hardwood again as Green awaits in that contest.

Minford 73, Waverly 35

Behind another outstanding performance from the dynamic duo of Erin Daniels (24 points) and Marissa Risner (18 tallies), the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program continued its torrid start by obtaining its sixth win in as many games to start the 2017-18 campaign with a 73-35 victory over the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in Waverly.

During the first quarter of play, Daniels, a senior stronghold who has obtained over 1,300 points in her high school career, collected 13 of her 24 points in the opening quarter of action, including 10 in a row to start the game.

“We started slow and Waverly did a nice job on us defensively,” Minford head coach Scott Caudill said. “We had four turnovers in the first four minutes of play, and then we settled in. Erin just took over as the quarter went on.”

After Daniels’ 13 point outburst to begin the opening quarter of play — which allowed the Lady Falcons to jump out to an 18-7 first-quarter advantage — Minford got another boost in the form of Marissa Risner, who stepped up to provide eight second-quarter points as the Lady Falcons their lead to a 39-20 halftime margin. The duo only continued their strong play as the pair obtained 12 of Minford’s 21 tallies in the third quarter of action.

“As they keyed in on Erin, Marissa settled in, nailed two threes, and started playing the way that we expect of her. She really stepped it up offensively for us. She was lights out. She’s found her shot and she’s playing at a high level.”

In the fourth quarter of action, the Lady Falcons got everybody involved. In fact, 10 of the 11 players that suited up for Minford on the evening scored, with Ashley Blankenship’s nine tallies leading the way for the remainder of the crowd. Marissa Watters’ six points, along with buckets from Caitlyn Puckett (four), Livi Shonkwiler and Zoe Doll (three), and Hannah Thacker, Hannah Tolle, and Makenzie Watters (two) rounded out the group.

“We had a great team effort tonight after Erin got going,” Caudill said. “That’s the nice thing about our team: we are really deep. When a player or two is having an off-night, there’s always someone there to pick it up for us.”

Waverly was led by Zoiee Smith, who continued her fantastic season with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the contest. Carli Knight’s eight points, two rebounds, and two assists, along with 11 points and 10 rebounds combined from the hands of Kami Knight and Morgan Wiseman, rounded out the Waverly output.

“Waverly is a very well-coached team with young players,” Caudill said. “They didn’t shoot as well as they normally do, so it allowed us to extend our lead. We saw plenty of things that we need to get better at, and I know that (John) Bonifield will have them prepared for the next time around. We have great leadership, good role players, and young talent. This is a fun team.”

With the victory, Minford will turn its attention to a Saturday afternoon bout at West, which will start at 6 p.m. Waverly, meanwhile, will also play at West beginning on Monday evening.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT